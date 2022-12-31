Read full article on original website
Related
Pope praises 'acute and gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0