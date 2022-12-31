What TV channel is Houston vs UCF men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/31/2022)

Tyler Huntley will likely start again when the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) and Kenny Pickett on SNF. Baltimore trails Cincinnati by one game atop the AFC North. Pittsburgh needs to win out and get help to make the playoffs. Kickoff is set for Sunday, January 1 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO