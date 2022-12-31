Near the end of the Winter Sale, Steam announced the winners of the Steam Awards 2022, all of which were voted for by players and fans on the platform. At the start of the 2022 Winter Sale, Steam announced the opening of the Steam Awards. There, players could vote in each of the eleven categories. They could either nominate a specific game or choose from one of the recommended games. After almost two weeks of voting, the results are finally out.

