Read full article on original website
Related
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus – event dates, details, more
Overwatch 2 announced its new event, Battle for Olympus, which was teased back when Season 2 launched. As announced back when season 2 first launched, Overwatch 2 will be holding a Greek mythology-inspired event. Titled Battle for Olympus, the event brings in a new game mode, as well as various skins. At the time, we […] The post Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus – event dates, details, more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WOTC cancels at least five video game projects
The Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast (WOTC), owner of the iconic tabletop and role-playing games such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, and Baldur’s Gate, will be scaling down on its video game-related projects. WOTC has reportedly canceled at least five video game projects and as a result, affected both Boston-based Otherside Entertainment […] The post WOTC cancels at least five video game projects appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steam Awards 2022 Winners – Which games won?
Near the end of the Winter Sale, Steam announced the winners of the Steam Awards 2022, all of which were voted for by players and fans on the platform. At the start of the 2022 Winter Sale, Steam announced the opening of the Steam Awards. There, players could vote in each of the eleven categories. They could either nominate a specific game or choose from one of the recommended games. After almost two weeks of voting, the results are finally out.
Hitman 3 becomes World of Assassination, includes first two games
Hitman 3 will become Hitman: World of Assassination, according to the game’s developer and publisher IO Interactive. In an announcement on their Twitter account, as well as a blog post on their official website, IO Interactive is rebranding Hitman 3. On their website, they mentioned that on January 26, 2023, Hitman 3 will become “Hitman […] The post Hitman 3 becomes World of Assassination, includes first two games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0