Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Woman, 62, who fell in freezing car park helped by strangers during four-hour wait for ambulance
A 62-year-old woman who dislocated her hip in a car park in Grantham was helped by strangers as she waited almost four hours for an ambulance in sub-zero temperatures.Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, Lincolnshire, fell to the ground next to her car after she felt her hip come out of its socket, leaving her unable to move from the freezing tarmac until paramedics arrivedSeveral strangers noticed Ms Jackson-Corney was in need of aid and rushed to her side to provide blankets, duvets, a hot water bottle, and a heater to keep her warm. One of her rescuers called for an...
Inside creepy abandoned tunnel left untouched for decades – and it’s hiding a bizarre secret
THIS creepy abandoned tunnel - the longest unused underpass in the UK - has been left untouched for decades. Drewton Tunnel, beneath the Yorkshire Wolds, was once used by trains and now hides a bizarre secret. After being closed for the last 60 years, it is believed to now have...
BBC
Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar has 'limited' hope for survival
There is "limited" hope over rescuing a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has been trapped in a concrete pillar for three days, rescuers say. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar while looking for scrap metal in southern Vietnam on New Year's Eve. Soldiers...
Teenager among four dead in English Channel tragedy as more missing
A teenager was among the four victims of the English Channel boat sinking in the early hours of Wednesday as another four migrants remain missing.Roger Gough, the leader of Kent County Council, said that 12 of the survivors were unaccompanied child asylum seekers and had been taken into care, the Kent Messenger reported.“There are a further four people missing,” he added, describing the tragedy as “a sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.The missing people would bring the total death toll of the sinking to eight, coming just a year after at least 27...
BBC
New photo released in bid to find Derbyshire arsonist
Police have released a recent photo of an escaped arsonist who set fire to schools and churches in Derbyshire. Johnny Brady, 19, absconded from a healthcare facility on Billing Road, Northampton at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday. He was given a hospital order in September after admitting six counts of...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Rescue dog praised for finding couple in Scafell Pike gully
Mountain rescuers said finding a pair of lost walkers near England's highest mountain would have been "doubtful" without the team's dog. Keswick Mountain Rescue were called out at about 17:30 GMT on New Year's Day to find a couple who had got lost while descending Scafell Pike. The team's dog...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
We live on the world’s steepest street on Brit seaside – we refuse to believe another hill 10,000 miles away is steeper
ANGRY residents are refusing to let their 'steepest street' sign be removed despite it being a lie. Those in Harlech, North Wales, have blocked a sign that reads "The world's steepest street" even though the real one is 10,000 miles away. The road received its title after being ranked in...
I was run over by TWO Tube trains and suffered horrific injuries – no one heard my screams for 15 minutes
A WOMAN who suffered horrific injuries after being run over by two Tube trains said that no one heard her screams for 15 minutes. Sarah de Lagarde, 44, was travelling home from work on September 30 when she lost her footing and fell down the gap between the train and the platform edge.
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
The Rev Eric Burton obituary
My father, Eric Burton, who has died aged 96, was a Congregational Church minister who conducted services in many churches across the UK and in the 1960s was secretary for children’s work at the Congregational Union headquarters in London. He also wrote a book, No Walls Within (1968), which was an innovative guide to creating a more inclusive atmosphere within churches and congregations, especially in terms of youth and children’s work.
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say. The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance. Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting...
BBC
Rare Burns book saved after pages ripped out in late 1800s
A rare first edition of a book of Robert Burns poems was saved by a collector in the late 1800s as it was being ripped up by a barber to clean razors. Burns enthusiast John Murison had spotted the book in a dilapidated state at a barber's shop in Shrewsbury.
Tributes paid to pair who died after car crashed into river
Tributes have been paid to a man and a woman who died after their car crashed into a river in the early hours of Christmas Day.Emergency services were called at about 3.05am after the car went into the River Tawe at New Cut Road in Swansea city centre.A black Mini John Cooper Works was found fully submerged in the river, with the bodies of a man and a woman recovered nearby.They have been named as Rachel Curtis, 36, from the Bonymaen area of Swansea, and Jay Kyle Jenkins, also 36, from the St Thomas area of the city.In a tribute,...
Comments / 0