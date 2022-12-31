What TV channel is Texas vs Oklahoma men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/31/2022)

The Pac-12 faces off against the Big Ten in one of the most storied venues as college football resumes in 2023 when the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes take on the No. 9 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game kicking off today on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO