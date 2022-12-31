The Baxter County Quorum Court will hold its first meeting of 2023 with newly elected Judge Kevin Litty presiding. Items on the agenda include an ordinance establishing procedures for the court for 2023-2024; an ordinance designating the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department as the collector of all fines assessed in Circuit Court and all county fines assessed in District Court; and ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in November to the Sheriff’s Department 2022 budget; ordinance appropriating $36,300 of revenue funds to the 2022 Sheriff’s budget; an ordinance appropriating $60,000 of revenue funds to the Sheriff’s 2023 budget; a resolution confirming the re-appointment of Anita Knack to the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners; and a resolution confirming the appointment of Edward Holt to the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Board of Commissioners.

19 HOURS AGO