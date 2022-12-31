ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Center Square

Interim meetings this week in preparation for Florida's 2023 legislative session

(The Center Square) – Florida Senate and House committees are having interim meetings this week to kick off the new legislative session for 2023, and several new committees will be meeting for the first time – and chaired by freshman Republicans. Originally, the interim meetings were set to take place from Dec. 12-16, but were postponed and instead replaced with a special session. Lawmakers took the opportunity during that special session to address the growing issue of property insurance costs in Florida, as well as...
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
WINKNEWS.com

New law makes Florida officials choose between day job or holding office

A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
floridapolitics.com

Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration

The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
Action News Jax

Governor DeSantis to be sworn in Tuesday for second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for his second term Tuesday morning, but his speech is expected to carry a different tone than the one he gave when he first took office in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When Governor DeSantis...
Miami New Times

Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show

The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
floridapolitics.com

Florida Democrats agree to pay $43K in settlement with FEC

The party allegedly failed to properly report debt and excessive donations. The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida, the governing body of the Florida Democratic Party, is agreeing to pay a $43,000 settlement with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The party faced accusations of failing to properly report its debts in...
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — DeSantis's "Gladiator" Moment — All Eyes on Tallahassee— Mast, Frost, Eskamani, Moskowitz—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Today is the day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inaugurated again, and when he rubs his crushing victory over Florida Democrats in their faces. Gov. DeSantis has taken a few victory laps since the...
KTLO

2022 school, district and state report cards released

The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has released the 2022 report cards for schools, districts, and the state. The reports reflect available school performance data for the 2021-2022 school year. Report card data is pulled from school district certified cycle and graduation data...
