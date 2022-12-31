Read full article on original website
Related
Editorial: Gov. Ron DeSantis' inauguration speech skirts his controversies
In his second inaugural address, trumpeting the benefits of living in the "free state of Florida," Gov. Ron DeSantis hit all the salient talking points of a conservative governor proud of his first-term accomplishments and eager to do more. Left unsaid, however, were the controversies surrounding many of the Governor's...
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Interim meetings this week in preparation for Florida's 2023 legislative session
(The Center Square) – Florida Senate and House committees are having interim meetings this week to kick off the new legislative session for 2023, and several new committees will be meeting for the first time – and chaired by freshman Republicans. Originally, the interim meetings were set to take place from Dec. 12-16, but were postponed and instead replaced with a special session. Lawmakers took the opportunity during that special session to address the growing issue of property insurance costs in Florida, as well as...
KTLO
Sanders announces intent to nominate Joe Profiri as Secretary of Department of Corrections
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday her intention to nominate Joe Profiri, a key criminal justice leader for Governor Doug Ducey in Arizona, as the Secretary of the Department of Corrections. Profiri’s appointment would replace current Secretary Solomon Graves, who has served in the role since August 2020. Sanders...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Melissa Stone, others to Florida Commission on the Status of Women
DeSantis also appointed Maruchi Azorin and Maria Wells. Gov. Ron DeSantis, just before the new year, appointed three women to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. Included in the appointees is Melissa Stone, Cavalry Strategies CEO. Stone previously served as Chief of Staff for former Gov. Rick Scott.
DeSantis calls Florida 'land of sanity,' slams Biden policies in his inaugural address
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday praised the Sunshine State as the “land of liberty and the land of sanity,” while slamming the Biden administration and laying out his policies for the “months and years ahead” as he was sworn in for a second term.
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
WINKNEWS.com
New law makes Florida officials choose between day job or holding office
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
floridapolitics.com
Florida bears the ‘sacred fire of liberty,’ Gov. DeSantis proclaims for second term
‘We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.’. Proclaiming that Florida carries the nation’s torch of freedom, Gov. Ron DeSantis implored the state during his inauguration address. Before a crowd of more than 3,000 dignitaries and supporters to launch his second term...
floridapolitics.com
Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration
The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
Action News Jax
Governor DeSantis to be sworn in Tuesday for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for his second term Tuesday morning, but his speech is expected to carry a different tone than the one he gave when he first took office in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When Governor DeSantis...
Miami New Times
Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show
The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats agree to pay $43K in settlement with FEC
The party allegedly failed to properly report debt and excessive donations. The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida, the governing body of the Florida Democratic Party, is agreeing to pay a $43,000 settlement with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The party faced accusations of failing to properly report its debts in...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — DeSantis's "Gladiator" Moment — All Eyes on Tallahassee— Mast, Frost, Eskamani, Moskowitz—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Today is the day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inaugurated again, and when he rubs his crushing victory over Florida Democrats in their faces. Gov. DeSantis has taken a few victory laps since the...
KTLO
2022 school, district and state report cards released
The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has released the 2022 report cards for schools, districts, and the state. The reports reflect available school performance data for the 2021-2022 school year. Report card data is pulled from school district certified cycle and graduation data...
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
Governor DeSantis Announces Drag Show Investigation
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced on December 28 that it is conducting an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show that took place in South Florida.
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was...
