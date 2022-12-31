Read full article on original website
Related
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
KTLO
Single-vehicle accident causes injuries for 2 minors in Ava
Two minors from Ava were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Swops, was driving westbound on Missouri Highway 14 in Ava when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Swops...
KTLO
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
KTLO
Baxter County jury duty resumes Thursday
Baxter County jurors in group B will need to report Thursday morning at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home. Baxter County Circuit Clerk Canda Reese states jurors in group A will not need to report on January 3 and will be notified as soon as possible when the next date will be.
KTLO
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
KTLO
January Baxter County Quorum Court meeting to be held Tuesday night
The Baxter County Quorum Court will hold its first meeting of 2023 with newly elected Judge Kevin Litty presiding. Items on the agenda include an ordinance establishing procedures for the court for 2023-2024; an ordinance designating the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department as the collector of all fines assessed in Circuit Court and all county fines assessed in District Court; and ordinance appropriating fees and reimbursements received in November to the Sheriff’s Department 2022 budget; ordinance appropriating $36,300 of revenue funds to the 2022 Sheriff’s budget; an ordinance appropriating $60,000 of revenue funds to the Sheriff’s 2023 budget; a resolution confirming the re-appointment of Anita Knack to the Cotter/Gassville Rural Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners; and a resolution confirming the appointment of Edward Holt to the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Board of Commissioners.
KYTV
Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
KTLO
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
KTLO
Tommye Reubin, 91, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Tommye Reubin of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommye Reubin died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Karla O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 69-year-old Karla O’Neil of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Karla O’Neil died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
KTLO
Flippin School District unveils new road to start semester
As the second semester is underway for students in Flippin, the local school district has made it easier for children to be dropped off and picked up at the campus each day. A new road was unveiled on Monday that should also ease the flow of traffic on Arkansas Highway 178.
KYTV
Ozark License Office (DMV) closed after building collapses nearby on the historic Ozark, Mo., square
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
KTLO
Man hired for work arrested for theft of property
A Baxter County man has been arrested for being paid to complete work on a property and not performing the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, owners of a property in Gassville hired 49-year-old Jimmy William Cagle in May of 2021 to perform work for a new deck. Cagle allegedly presented a quote of $52,000 for the work and asked for a $20,000 deposit for material and other considerations, including subcontractors. The victims paid Cagle the $20,000 from their account.
KTLO
Willene Marsalis, 92, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Willene Marsalis of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Willene Marsalis died Monday at Riverlodge Assisted Living.
KTLO
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on March 6, 1932, in Balsam Grove, North Carolina, to Elzie and Sonora McCall. She graduated from Rosman High School in 1952. She married Talmage Richmond, “TR” on August 1, 1952, in Pickens, South Carolina. Opal was best known for her love of Jesus, her family and music. She was a member of Arkana Baptist Church. Opal had many friends in the community and loved people with the love of the Lord. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and traveling across the country visiting state and national parks with her late husband TR. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren singing to them and telling them stories. Opal was a blessed woman of God and valued her family, leaving a legacy and example shining throughout the generations for all of us, beloved by all who knew her.
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area ties record high
Monday’s warmer afternoon resulted in a record high being tied. The temperature reached 73 before a storm system started moving in. The high will be recorded for Jan. 3 with observations being taken each morning at 7 at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home. The last time the thermometer reached 73 on that day was in 2004.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
Comments / 1