Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
KTLO
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
KTLO
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested Saturday night on involuntary manslaughter charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Saturday night on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Gabriel F. Ruiz, 32, was taken to the Wright County Jail. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, the patrol said.
KTLO
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
KTLO
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area ties record high
Monday’s warmer afternoon resulted in a record high being tied. The temperature reached 73 before a storm system started moving in. The high will be recorded for Jan. 3 with observations being taken each morning at 7 at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home. The last time the thermometer reached 73 on that day was in 2004.
KTLO
Karla O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 69-year-old Karla O’Neil of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Karla O’Neil died Sunday in Mountain Home.
houstonherald.com
Heavy rain predicted for Texas County, south-central Missouri
The National Weather Service says Texas County and the region can expect heavy rain Monday into the evening. It predicts the heaviest rain will occur south of I-44 in south-central Missouri and flash flooding will be possible. There also is a chance of severe storms. It says there is a...
KMOV
Man charged with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI in fatal crash with motorcycle in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steven T. Dublo, 44, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI after a crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist in the Metro East. The crash happened on April 2, 2022, at the intersection of East Broadway and Main Street in Alton. According to police, Dublo drove a flatbed truck through a red light, resulting in a crash that killed Nicholas O. West, 32.
KTLO
Baxter County jury duty resumes Thursday
Baxter County jurors in group B will need to report Thursday morning at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home. Baxter County Circuit Clerk Canda Reese states jurors in group A will not need to report on January 3 and will be notified as soon as possible when the next date will be.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
KTLO
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
KTLO
West Plains couple injured in single car accident Thursday
A couple from West Plains suffered moderate to severe injuries in a single car accident Thursday afternoon occurring five miles west of West Plains on Highway CC. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Neena Carter and 70-year-old Jerry Carter were traveling westbound when their vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, crossed a private road, struck a utility pole and fence, and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Area man facing multiple felony charges after Cabool, Houston traffic stops
An area man faces a four felony charges after traffic stops Oct. 18 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Cabool. Harry L. Shaffer, 54, of Pomona, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and driving while revoked/suspended from the first incident and possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended from the second. The charges were filed Dec. 23.
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
KTLO
MH finishes with above-average rainfall for 2022; 1 record broken in December
The Twin Lakes Area ended up above average in rainfall for December and the year of 2022. In addition, a daily record of rainfall was broken, and snow was recorded on one day during the month. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National...
KTLO
Monday basketball results include Norfork girls, Bergman boys winning Northark tourney
The champions were crowned Monday to wrap up the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. Norfork’s girls pulled away to defeat Valley Springs 55-30. Walker Patton hit a three-pointer in the corner to beat the buzzer and push the Bergman boys past Clinton 56-54.
