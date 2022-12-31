Is Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson related to LaDainian Tomlinson? Meet TCU's shutdown corner with a legendary name

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
KWTX
Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
'Tickets are not cheap': TCU fans paying pretty penny for National Championship tickets
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
Arlington, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses
Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
WATCH: This all-women’s Dallas gym focuses less on how you look and more on what you can achieve
One of the top things people put on their New Year's resolution list is getting healthier. But for many women, going to a commercial gym is intimidating.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
Man gunned down in Dallas, may be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
A killer is still on the run after leaving a man to die in Dallas early on New Year’s morning. The victim was found badly wounded at an address on Mar Vista Trail near Loop 12 and Kiest in southwest Dallas. He died at the hospital.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
5 Best Taco Places in Dallas
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
Alliance Next Home for Son of a Butcher
You can grab an elevated slider or two at this restaurant concept.
