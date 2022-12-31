Read full article on original website
There’s a common saying that once you blow out a certain number of candle on your birthday cake (is it 40? 50? Who can keep track?) you should immediately make a salon appointment and cut most of your hair off. The thinking is that the shorter your hair, the more lifted your skin will look and the fresher and younger you’ll appear. We now know better than this. Each person is different and your unique style and preferences — not your age — should influence how you wear your hair. If you want to rock longer locks, do it. But if you are interested in shorter styles because they suit you better or you are ready for a little less maintenance and drying time, we’ve got you covered. Krysta Biancone, co-founder Amari Salon & Spa and Hair Stylist at Hair by Krysta, recommends these three short, youthful haircuts that can make you look and feel more modern and fresh.
Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
This post has been updated since its initial publish date with more expert insight. Everything changes with the passing of time — and that includes your hair. Hair loss, thinning and weaker strands are inevitable signs of aging for many people, but with the right styling techniques and a healthy diet, you can support stronger and shinier tresses. Unfortunately, the opposite also rings true: if you are ignoring your hair’s health or styling it in dated ways that aren’t taking your hair’s length and texture into consideration you could be making one of several everyday styling mistakes that age you.
From Bond Girl to Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman to posing for Playboy at 67, Jane Seymour has done it all. But looking as good as she does at 71, it’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years (yes, 50 years!) since she donned the iconic floaty red dress from Live and Let Die. How does she do it? We’ll never know all her secrets, but she has let us in on one of them: Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment. And right now, it’s featured at Amazon’s premium beauty sale for $74 (was $84).
As temperatures change throughout the winter, your skin is also subject to do the same. That being said, it’s important to have the right skincare products with ingredients targeting your concerns. To ring in the new year, Peace Out Skincare extended its sitewide sale, now offering 35% off all of the brand's acne-banishing and wrinkle-reducing favorites. The best part is there's no promo code needed to save on easy, one-step skincare solutions. Plus you'll get free shipping with your Peace Out order, too.
Since it the second day in 2023, I wanted to dive into my predicted beauty trends that will be taking the beauty industry by storm and causing pressure!. This trend has taken the internet by surprise with various influencers applying blush as a contour base. You can apply blush to your face as you contour. This method gives the “sun-kissed effect” lighting up your face and adding some color. Another method is applying your blush in circular motions with a dense fluffy brush to your eye and cheek area to minimize steps in your makeup application and create a “monochromatic” look. This adds color to your eyes and cheeks to add the flushing, natural look. Nu by Yves Saint Laurent is the viral blush that you will use all over your face! Its hyaluronic acid base hydrates the skin while creating that true natural beauty look.
