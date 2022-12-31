Read full article on original website
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Steady Snow Wednesday
Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
iowapublicradio.org
UI researchers present findings on Ice Age sloth found in southwest Iowa
The bones of a giant ground sloth are giving a better picture of Iowa in the Ice Age. University of Iowa researchers have pieced together the bones of three ancient giant ground sloths found in southwest Iowa. The researchers’ recently published findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology journal reveal a bit about the region’s wildlife more than one hundred thousand years ago.
KELOLAND TV
Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although no power outages were reported in a large chunk of northwestern Iowa as of 1 p.m. today (Jan. 3), weather conditions could still cause possible power outages. “Our line crews have seen some light icing in our system. Of course, as I stated...
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
KCRG.com
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments.
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle.
KGLO News
Ice Storm Warning cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of listening area
Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory.
KCCI.com
Icing a problem in northwest Iowa tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a mainly overcast day with dry conditions across the area… but that will change tonight. Rain will increase in coverage tonight for Central and Southern Iowa, and freezing rain will plague Northwest Iowa tonight. Highest ice accumulations will likely accumulate near Emmetsburg to Pocahontas. As temperatures warm, everyone will likely switch over to rain at some point and tomorrow will feature scattered showers, maybe a rain/snow mix. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, we all switch over to snow. Highest totals will set up in NW Iowa again, but we could pick up a dusting to an inch or so here in the Metro. It starts to get Breezy on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph across the state through Wednesday. Quiet, but colder weather returns by Thursday. Ice Storm Warning begins at 6p tonight, and goes until tomorrow evening. The commute in NW Iowa will likely go downhill later tonight and will be icy tomorrow morning.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
KCCI.com
Iowa fails to meet road safety goal
DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of 2022 was met with disappointment for the Iowa State Patrol. Once again, more than 300 people died on Iowa roads over the course of the year. State leaders had hoped to keep fatalities under 300 last year, but 338 people died. That is down slightly from 2021.
mprnews.org
Winter storm warning begins on Monday, continues Tuesday; Heavy snow and ice for some areas
A juicy winter storm will deliver snow, rain and freezing rain to the upper Midwest Monday into Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Monday morning into Tuesday evening:. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and...
WQAD
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
