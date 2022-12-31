Read full article on original website
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
City of Washington Country Club View Update
Washington’s newest subdivision, Country Club View is a 31-lot subdivision inside the City Limits and is open to all builders. Located in the southern part of Washington near the Washington Golf & Country Club and Washington High School. Of the original 31 lots, fifteen are still available. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director, Mary Audia spoke with KCII about how that project is progressing and where to find more information, she states,“Country Club View, that’s going really strong right now here in Washington, we just did a ribbon cutting for that this past fall. So some exciting stuff there, and it is listed on the Elliott Realty website.” Country Club View offers city water, city sewer, natural gas/electric, paved streets, sidewalks, and streetlights. You can find a link for more information about Country Club view and available spaces with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Railroad Merger has benefits for the City of Washington
The Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway will be joining in a merger. Canadian Pacific completed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern in December of 2021. Immediately upon the closing of the acquisition, the shares of KCS were placed into a voting trust which ensures KCS will operate independently of CP while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) completes its regulatory review of the companies’ joint railroad control application to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City (“CPKC”), the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia let KCII know how this has already impacted the City of Washington, “WEDG has been helping the city facilitate meetings between the railroad and local authorities. Because of that, the city has been able to negotiate some good dollars coming from the railroad to help with, let’s say, if we want to do a quiet zone study, or if we want to close some crossing and do more of a quiet zone so they aren’t blowing their horn all the way through. So some really good money was injected into the community because of that.” The Surface Transportation Board’s review of Canadian Pacific’s proposed control of Kansas City Southern is expected to be completed in early 2023.
Job Fair Coming To Mount Pleasant
IowaWorks will hold their Hire Talent Tuesdays Job Fair on Tuesday, January 10 at the Iowa Army National Guard Armory, 1010 South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant. Job-seekers can speak with representatives from over 40 businesses from 9 a.m. until noon. Employers and training providers from Tyson Foods, HyVee, and...
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
'Last, best and final offer' given to UAW from CNH Industrial
After precisely eight months on strike and continued bargaining, Case New Holland Industrial has put forth their "upgraded last, best, and final offer," to striking employees. The United Auto Workers' Bargaining Committee is bringing the offer to the members of Burlington-based Local 807 for a vote. More than 400 Case...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will hold their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 3. Chairman and Vice-Chairman will be selected, before the board receives their weekly updates from the County Engineer. Additional funding for ambulance services will be discussed and considered, followed by a presentation...
Halycon House Washington Page with Officer Mia Brdecka
On today’s program, we are talking with new Washington Police Officer Mia Brdecka, about joining the Police Force.
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
Louisa County Conservation To Hold Family Day
On Sunday, January 15, Louisa County Conservation is holding their Happy, Healthy Home Family Day. The free program is open to all ages, and will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Langwood Education Center at 14019 H Avenue in Wapello. Participants will discover ways to recycle everyday items and...
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
Iconic Iowa City Restaurant Won’t Close This Month After All
Last Friday, December 30th, Iowans were shocked to hear that a staple of Iowa City would be closing its doors "indefinitely." KCRG reported that Katy Wells, the Assistant Manager of Hamburg Inn No. 2, said that the restaurant would be closed as of January 8th, but she did not give a reason for the closure. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that Manager Robert "Ajax" Ehl stated that the restaurant isn't making enough to pay their bills. He said, "The bottom line is I can't stay open if I can't pay my employees and I'm not going to ask them to work for free."
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
