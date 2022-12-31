Dry and mostly sunny New Year's Day for New Jersey

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rain showers will clear overnight into the new year ahead of a drier, mostly sunny New Year's Day.

WHAT'S NEW: Temperatures stay mild and may climb a few degrees to the upper-40s and lower-50s overnight. Drier weather by early Sunday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: Breezy and drier weather returns Sunday New Year's Day. Temperatures will still be mild, highs in the low-50s through the upper-50s from north to south.

Rain chances come back this first week of January, but it stays mild until the end of the week. A seasonable return to 40s by next weekend. On and off rain, the News 12 Storm Watch Team is monitoring for some wintry mixing early Friday.

SUNDAY: NEWS YEAR’S DAY - Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 54 degrees. Overnight lows around 41.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some clouds. Daytime highs around 52 degrees. Overnight lows around 37.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Daytime highs around 56 degrees. Overnight lows around 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some sun. Daytime highs warm into the mid-60s. Overnight lows around 53 degrees.