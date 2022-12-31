I ate and drank at 15 celebrity-approved restaurants this year. Here's every place I tried, ranked.

The author with a sandwich from Loaves & Fishes (left) and a slider from Dave's Hot Chicken (right). Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I ate like celebrities this year and had some great — and some not-so-great — meals.

I loved some restaurants, but my top meal came from Ina Garten's go-to food store in the Hamptons.

Other recommendations, like Kim Kardashian's favorite cocktail, missed the mark, in my opinion.

A lychee martini from Nobu in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Kim Kardashian's favorite cocktail is a lychee martini from Nobu, but it was a miss for me and takes last place in this ranking.

Kim Kardashian famously doesn't drink alcohol frequently , but she told "Today" hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that the lychee martini from Nobu is her favorite cocktail.

I tried the $21 cocktail and, ultimately, it was too overwhelming for my palate. There was a strong alcohol taste from the vodka, and a super-sweet, syrupy flavor from what the bartender told me was basically canned lychee sent through a juicer.

After tasting it, I was surprised that Kardashian, someone who says she rarely drinks, named this vodka-forward cocktail her go-to.

My experience at Nobu Downtown ranked in last place solely based off of the drink I tried — I did not taste any of the food during my visit. So if I were to go back for a meal, I would personally steer clear of this cocktail.

A lobster roll and fries from Duryea's in Montauk. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The food I ate at Duryea's Lobster Deck was fine, but the high prices at this waterside spot make me never want to go back again. I ranked it at No. 14.

Ina Garten said this Montauk restaurant is a favorite for her and her husband Jeffrey, according to Food Network Magazine .

I sat outside on the deck during lunchtime and ordered local oysters plus a lobster roll, which came with fries and coleslaw. At $42, this lobster roll was the most expensive one I had all week, and I didn't think it had much flavor at all.

I thought the coleslaw was delicious, though, and the fries were perfectly crisp.

While I was there, I also ordered local Montauk oysters ($23 for six — I couldn't order less than six), which were just OK. For $4 per oyster, I would have hoped they would have been cleaned better so I wasn't swallowing bits of shell.

The rest of the menu was also extremely expensive, in my opinion, with a $97 lobster cobb salad and an $18 grilled cheese.

An egg on a roll at Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I had a mediocre egg sandwich from a Garten-touted diner in the Hamptons called Candy Kitchen. I think the underwhelming sandwich earned a No. 13 spot.

I ordered an egg sandwich from an Garten-touted diner in the Hamptons called Candy Kitchen that was underwhelming to me, especially for the price.

I loved that it came served on a poppy seed Kaiser roll, but the roll didn't have the same fresh, yeasty smell and taste that I'm used to — this one was more bland and didn't add much to the eating experience. While eggs on a roll with ketchup and hot sauce is usually a surefire great breakfast in my opinion, this one felt lackluster to me as the egg was luke warm and wasn't bursting with flavor.

At $6.25, the cost was about double (and sometimes nearly triple) what I'm used to paying for two eggs on a rolls when I get it from an NYC deli or street cart.

Spicy rigatoni (left) and veal parmesan (right) at Carbone in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I ate an iconic NYC meal from Carbone. It was good, but I thought the ambiance was better than some of the food, which is why this meal comes in at No. 12.

Carbone has an undeniably elite atmosphere. It feels like it's been around for a century, but it only opened nine years ago. It's a favorite among celebrities like Rihanna, the Kardashian-Jenner family, and so many more. I get why the rich and famous love it, but for the general public who would consider a $300 bill for two people very expensive, I don't totally understand the appeal .

In my opinion, the food at Carbone is good, it's just not all great.

I thought that the iconic menu items like spicy rigatoni and veal parmesan were underwhelming, but less-talked-about items like the baked clams and broccoli rabe were impressive.

A sesame and kumquat pastry (left) and the sabich sandwich (right) from Carissa's in The Hamptons. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I had a phenomenal breakfast sandwich at Carissa's The Bakery, but the baked goods at this Hamptons hot spot fell short for me, landing the collective meal in 11th place.

The bakery, which Garten has listed on her website as one of her favorite eateries in the Hamptons, is known for having exceptional baked goods and breads. But when I went one morning in July 2022, those were the more disappointing items I had .

I thought the sourdough loaf was flavorless, and the pastry tasted like it had been sitting out since the day before.

I did have a fabulous breakfast sandwich here, though, so the visit wasn't a complete wash.

Since the quality of the food was hit or miss for me, I wouldn't go back again.

A classic burger and fries from Wahlburgers in Atlanta, Georgia. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Mark Wahlberg's restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, delivers a solid burger in a casual environment, which earned it the No. 10 spot.

This burger features a beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and the brand's special sauce. I tried it while in Atlanta and thought it was tasty and did the job of fulfilling a burger craving, though it wasn't the best I've ever had.

The restaurant felt like a cross between a fast-food joint and a sports bar, which made it welcoming and comfortable.

A slider at Dave's Hot Chicken in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The celebrity-backed fried-chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken came in at No. 9.

From conceptualization to value, this fried-chicken-focused chain hit the mark for me. I checked out its first New York location shortly after it opened in August. The decor is fun and playful, and the sheer size of each piece of meat is enough to leave you amazed.

The fries were crispy on the outside and had a mashed potato-like inside, which I loved.

The one downside here was that the chicken I got during my visit had a bit of a stringy texture and felt slightly chewy at times. The fry on this poultry was satisfyingly crispy, though.

Drake, Michael Strahan, Maria Shriver, and Samuel L. Jackson are all investors.

A crab cake (left) and ceviche (right) at Pebble Bar in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The cocktails at the celebrity-owned lounge Pebble Bar were delicious, but the food was only OK. That's why I ranked it in eighth place.

I tried the 500 Miles High cocktail at the swanky NYC spot co-owned by Justin Theroux, Nicholas Braun, and Pete Davidson . This drink made with yuzu shu, lychee, St. George pear brandy, and lemon and shiso leaf was one of the more enjoyable cocktails I've ever had.

The vibe of the bar was exclusive and luxurious, which made it feel fun and special.

However, the food wasn't on the same level of excellence as the drinks, in my opinion. I was barely able to detect the black truffle in the deviled eggs, there wasn't enough french onion dip for the number of chips provided, the sauce on the crab cake tasted bland to me, and the ceviche wasn't actually ceviche at all.

The kampachi was fresh and presented beautifully, but it seemed to be raw rather than cured in the citrus juice — it reminded me more of a crudo. Even though it was beautiful, I also found it disappointing as nothing on the $26 plate really had any flavor. Even the leche de tigre tasted tart but flavorless.

I enjoyed certain elements of each dish, but I probably won't order food if I go there again.

A hot and buttered lobster roll (left) and a lobster salad roll (right) at Lunch in the Hamptons. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I was pleasantly surprised by the lobster salad at the celebrity-frequented beach eatery Lobster Roll AKA Lunch, and think it deserves the No. 7 slot.

This Amagansett lunch spot is not shy about having famous fans. Many of them — including Lady Gaga, President Bill Clinton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Gwyneth Paltrow — are listed on the paper placemats.

While I'm usually more of a hot-and-buttered fan when it comes to lobster rolls, I was really impressed by the lobster salad roll they served up. It had plenty of flavor from both the meat and the celery, plus more from seasonings that I was able to detect. It wasn't overly mayo-y, which I also appreciated. These rolls were $36 and $35 respectively.

The casual vibe and good lobster rolls made this place a worthwhile visit, in my opinion.

Clam chowder (left) and a lobster roll with coleslaw (right) from Botswick's Chowder House in The Hamptons. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I really enjoyed the food I had from Botswick's Chowder House, an East Hampton favorite. So much so, that it earned sixth place in this ranking.

The lobster roll I ate at Botswick's was my favorite compared to the others I tried while out east — it cost $35. There was plenty of flavorful meat, it came already assembled, and it was relatively easy to consume.

The coleslaw was simple but tasty, as was the clam chowder. I also tried two local clams on the half-shell and they were bright, clean, and flavorful.

Botswick's has a fisherman's theme going on throughout, which made it feel low-key and inviting. I understand why, according to Dan's Papers , celebs like Alec Baldwin and Katie Couric enjoy chowing down here.

A roasted turkey sandwich from since-closed Village Sandbar in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I had the best turkey sandwich of my life thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker's recommendation of Village Sandbar. Sadly, the eatery behind this fifth-place food is closed for good.

Sarah Jessica Parker called this sandwich the best turkey sandwich in the city , and I agree.

Between the juicy poultry, the fresh and crusty baguette, a flavorful mayo, and the refreshing cranberry sauce, each bite blew me away.

On August 18, I walked past the Greenwich Ave. eatery and saw that it was permanently closed — just one week before I had walked past and considered stopping in for another round of this sandwich.

This meal still deserves a place at the top of this ranking, but since you can't get your hands on it anymore, I bumped it down to No. 5.

Scrambled eggs with bacon and toast at The Smile in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Coming in at No. 4 is Gigi Hadid's go-to neighborhood breakfast at The Smile, which is definitely worth a try.

Nestled below street level on Bond St. in Manhattan is this delightful eatery with some great breakfast .

I stuck to Hadid's usual order, which she told Harper's Bazaar in 2015 is orange juice, coffee, scrambled eggs with toast, and bacon.

The meat was lightly glazed with maple and thyme, the eggs were fluffy and moist, and the sourdough bread was lightly toasted.

I wished the arugula was dressed more and that the "fresh" orange juice was actually fresh and not from a bottle (a server confirmed this after I suspected it tasted like juice I've gotten at the grocery store), but overall, the meal was delicious, well-composed, and I didn't feel slighted when it came to portion size.

A burger and fries at Corner Bistro in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Andy Cohen's pick for the best burger in NYC is Corner Bistro, a cozy bar serving up backyard-style food, and I think it deserves third place on this list.

The Bravo producer and host said this West Village bar has the best burger in the city .

Between the paper plates, the super-thick patties, and the basic-but-delicious sandwich toppings, this eating experience always reminds me of sitting in my backyard or at an NFL tailgate. It's delicious every time, in my opinion, and the mess only adds to the at-home experience.

The fries are cooked to my particular liking — they're thin and crispy on the outside but soft inside — but lack salt, which I always forget to add until it's too late.

Consistency is key for me, so this satisfying burger is worthy of its position in the top three.

Whipped ricotta (left), steak tartare (center), and ravioli (right) from Locanda Verde in New York. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Everything about my meal at Locanda Verde was delightful, and I can't wait to go back. That's why I thought it deserved second place.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited this Tribeca Italian restaurant part-owned by fellow celebrity Robert De Niro, I ran over to eat there myself . I had been there before and remembered it was delicious, but also that it was expensive — which is why I hadn't been back in a few years.

After tasting the whipped ricotta, stake tartare, ravioli, and a dessert, I understood why the former royals chose to dine here.

From conceptualization to execution, I thought every dish was impressive. The vibe inside feels like it's a community place, and it was filled with chatter that somehow never got annoyingly loud.

I thought the only downside was that some of the portions were too small. But hey, it's a fancy restaurant in New York, what else would I expect?

Brownie pudding (left) and a steak sandwich (right) at Loaves & Fishes in The Hamptons. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The No. 1 celebrity-favorite eatery I tried this year is Ina Garten's beloved Loaves & Fishes. This was outrageously expensive, in my opinion, but it was a paradise for anyone who loves food as much as I do.

Situated on the side of a road in Sagaponack , a village in the Hamptons, is one of the Barefoot Contessa's favorite food stores .

This market also sells prepared foods, including a $100-per-pound lobster salad at the time of my July visit. While I was there, I ordered a steak sandwich (which was served on just one piece of bread, open-faced) and a dessert they call brownie pudding.

I thought the meat, horseradish condiment, and greens on the sandwich all worked so well together flavor-wise. The protein was cooked perfectly and I was able to bite into it rather than having to use my teeth to fight my way through each strip.

The brownie pudding was rich, super chocolatey, and varying in texture which I appreciated — there were some goopy bits and some crispier crunchier bits throughout.

The helpful staff, delicious food, gorgeous atmosphere, and inspiring food combinations all made this my absolute favorite celebrity-recommended dining experience I had all year.