ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:04 a.m. EST

Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Florida. The 25-year-old was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have them send the money to accounts he controlled. Love-Robinson was 18 in 2016 when he impersonated a doctor to steal $50,000 combined from a patient and a doctor.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy