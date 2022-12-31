Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Florida. The 25-year-old was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have them send the money to accounts he controlled. Love-Robinson was 18 in 2016 when he impersonated a doctor to steal $50,000 combined from a patient and a doctor.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO