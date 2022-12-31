Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Mixed-Use Expansion at 418-420 East 75th Street in Lenox Hill, Manhattan
Renderings have been released for 418-420 East 75th Street, a six-story mixed-use building in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Robert Michaeli of Brooklyn B Company Group, the project involves the expansion of a two-story building into a condominium and retail property. The plot is located between First and York Avenues.
New York YIMBY
The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
New York YIMBY
111 Wall Street’s New Façade Approaches Halfway Mark in Financial District, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the full replacement of the structure’s mid-century façade, gut renovation of its 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and amenity spaces designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast, and Gouverneur Lane to the southwest.
New York YIMBY
Manor 82 Completes Construction at 333 East 82nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction is complete on Manor 82, an eight-story residential building at 333 East 82nd Street in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Rybak Development, the 75-foot-tall structure spans 35,800 square feet and yields 21 condominium units designed by STUDIO20MIGLIA and Molly Elizabeth and marketed by Serhant. The property is located between First and Second Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story commercial structure into a three-story mixed-use building at 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Driggs Avenue and Eckford Street, the lot is in walking distance of the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Isaac Rosenberg under the 254 Melrose LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
32 West 48th Street’s Foundations Take Shape in Midtown, Manhattan
Foundation work is progressing at 32 West 48th Street, the site of a 31-story hotel tower in Midtown, Manhattan’s Diamond District. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Extell, the 456-foot-tall structure will span 213,158 square feet with 534 hotel rooms. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, directly south of Rockefeller Center.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for 114 Lexington Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
ARC Architecture + Design Studio has revealed renderings for a five-story residential building at 114 Lexington Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Franklin and Classon Avenues, the building will comprise roughly 17,500 square feet and yield 16 units. Le Capital NYC, an entity belonging to local developer Ariel Shalom,...
New York YIMBY
PENN2’s Overhaul Continues at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
Work continues on the renovation of PENN2, a 31-story mid-century commercial building at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by MdeAS Architects and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the project involves a full-scale overhaul of the 412-foot-tall structure’s 1.61 million square feet of office space, replacement of its façade with a modern glass curtain wall, and the construction of a multi-story cantilevering volume along Seventh Avenue. GMSLLP is the façade consultant and Turner Construction Company and Skanska are the contractors for the property, which is located between West 31st and West 33rd Streets and a central part of the Penn District revitalization that will transform the area surrounding Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 183 20th Street in South Slope, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 183 20th Street in South Slope, Brooklyn. Located between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue, the lot is four blocks south of the Prospect Avenue subway station, serviced by the R train. John Russo under the 651 4th Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023
The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bido," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
Man beats Manhattan smoke shop worker, steals $800 worth of CBD products
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber beat a smoke shop worker and stole hundreds of dollars worth of CBD products from a Manhattan store, police said on Friday. The robber walked into Liberty Smoke Shop on Tenth Avenue near 48th Street on Dec. 18 around noon and demanded products, officials said. He went into the […]
bkreader.com
17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building
The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Parents of Child Found Alone in the Soundview section of The Bronx Located
The NYPD confirmed on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, that the parents of an unidentified girl found alone on Dec. 31, in the Soundview section of The Bronx have been located and an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. Earlier on Sunday, police had been appealing to the public for...
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
