Read full article on original website
Related
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
There's a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year.
stoughtonnews.com
Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant
Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
captimes.com
Verona middle school principal, former MMSD educator dies Tuesday
A Verona Area School District principal and former Madison Metropolitan School District educator died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while walking in Fitchburg. Beth Steffen, 56, was the interim principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona for the 2022-23 school year. She was hired to that role after previously working as a language, literacy and equity specialist at the school, according to the Verona Press.
Longtime educator struck by vehicle in Fitchburg, dies
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. The crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Syene Road. In a news release, police said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later died. The driver of the...
captimes.com
Madison Bikes hosts car-free evening of Holiday Fantasy in Lights
Olin Park’s Holiday Fantasy in Lights has been a Madison staple for the past 34 years, and the proof is in the often mile-long line of cars waiting to make their way through the festive light show. That queue of vehicles has also meant the show isn’t as accessible...
‘It’s about legacy’: Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan....
nbc15.com
Madison LGBTQ+ organization reacts to MPD’s perfect inclusivity score
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A perfect Human Rights Campaign score shows improvement, but one Madison LGBTQ+ organization believes the Madison Police Department can do more to protect queer community members. OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center Executive Director Steve Starkey said that while policing in Madison improved throughout the last five years...
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Madison rings in the new year
Madison said goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at events across the city on New Year's Eve. The Madison Children's Museum hosted a dance party for children and families Saturday morning, including a countdown to noon. The Majestic Theatre hosted local rhythm and soul group People Brothers Band. An ABBA-inspired disco dance party with DJ Tanner Savage was held at The Sylvee.
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the...
captimes.com
Letter | Hope for Richland Center campus
Dear Editor: The UW System has promised a proposal for UW-Platteville Richland. This is welcome news, and we are hopeful that they will cooperate with us. However, the annexation of the Richland campus to UW-Platteville reduced by 55% our financial support from both the UW System and UW-Platteville. Our dean’s position, a recruiter, 11 of 18 faculty members, student services staff, the international coordinator, the continuing education director — similarly all gone. We’ve also lost the marketing and strategic plan, and Youth Options and Academic Alliance programs were ended. As one of the UW colleges, we were the third largest institution within the system, and especially important for this poor rural area, we had the lowest cost per student for the UW System.
First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals
MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date that was close to his,” Davila said. “He was born on the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
captimes.com
Let’s Eat: Family tradition meets fast casual at Tacos El Capi
Paul Fernandez’s father had a nickname for him when he was growing up in Madison in the 1990s — “Capitan,” or “Capi” for short. “I was always his only male, his only boy, so he would always call me ‘Capi, Capi, Capi, Capi,’” Hernandez said.
Police increase presence at Portage High School following false threat
PORTAGE, Wis. — Portage police plan to have an increased presence at Portage High School for the remainder of the day after someone called the school with an anonymous active shooter threat that was later ruled non-credible. District officials said they immediately called Portage police who conducted a search of the school and its grounds while students were put on...
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Restaurant regulars and workers welcomed New Year’s Eve celebrations back with drinks, music and no pandemic restrictions. The Harmony Bar and Grill Owners Pam and Michael Barrett said 2023 celebrations mark the return of normal, post-pandemic gatherings. Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub Manager Andy Buth expressed the same sentiment and said people really made a return to the bar scene throughout 2022.
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
Comments / 1