Dear Editor: The UW System has promised a proposal for UW-Platteville Richland. This is welcome news, and we are hopeful that they will cooperate with us. However, the annexation of the Richland campus to UW-Platteville reduced by 55% our financial support from both the UW System and UW-Platteville. Our dean’s position, a recruiter, 11 of 18 faculty members, student services staff, the international coordinator, the continuing education director — similarly all gone. We’ve also lost the marketing and strategic plan, and Youth Options and Academic Alliance programs were ended. As one of the UW colleges, we were the third largest institution within the system, and especially important for this poor rural area, we had the lowest cost per student for the UW System.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO