Dane County, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant

Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Verona middle school principal, former MMSD educator dies Tuesday

A Verona Area School District principal and former Madison Metropolitan School District educator died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while walking in Fitchburg. Beth Steffen, 56, was the interim principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona for the 2022-23 school year. She was hired to that role after previously working as a language, literacy and equity specialist at the school, according to the Verona Press.
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

Madison Bikes hosts car-free evening of Holiday Fantasy in Lights

Olin Park’s Holiday Fantasy in Lights has been a Madison staple for the past 34 years, and the proof is in the often mile-long line of cars waiting to make their way through the festive light show. That queue of vehicles has also meant the show isn’t as accessible...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It’s about legacy’: Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison LGBTQ+ organization reacts to MPD’s perfect inclusivity score

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A perfect Human Rights Campaign score shows improvement, but one Madison LGBTQ+ organization believes the Madison Police Department can do more to protect queer community members. OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center Executive Director Steve Starkey said that while policing in Madison improved throughout the last five years...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

PHOTOS: Madison rings in the new year

Madison said goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at events across the city on New Year's Eve. The Madison Children's Museum hosted a dance party for children and families Saturday morning, including a countdown to noon. The Majestic Theatre hosted local rhythm and soul group People Brothers Band. An ABBA-inspired disco dance party with DJ Tanner Savage was held at The Sylvee.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Hope for Richland Center campus

Dear Editor: The UW System has promised a proposal for UW-Platteville Richland. This is welcome news, and we are hopeful that they will cooperate with us. However, the annexation of the Richland campus to UW-Platteville reduced by 55% our financial support from both the UW System and UW-Platteville. Our dean’s position, a recruiter, 11 of 18 faculty members, student services staff, the international coordinator, the continuing education director — similarly all gone. We’ve also lost the marketing and strategic plan, and Youth Options and Academic Alliance programs were ended. As one of the UW colleges, we were the third largest institution within the system, and especially important for this poor rural area, we had the lowest cost per student for the UW System.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police increase presence at Portage High School following false threat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Portage police plan to have an increased presence at Portage High School for the remainder of the day after someone called the school with an anonymous active shooter threat that was later ruled non-credible. District officials said they immediately called Portage police who conducted a search of the school and its grounds while students were put on...
PORTAGE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Restaurant regulars and workers welcomed New Year’s Eve celebrations back with drinks, music and no pandemic restrictions. The Harmony Bar and Grill Owners Pam and Michael Barrett said 2023 celebrations mark the return of normal, post-pandemic gatherings. Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub Manager Andy Buth expressed the same sentiment and said people really made a return to the bar scene throughout 2022.
MADISON, WI

