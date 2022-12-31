Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
NBA
Pelicans release injury report ahead of Monday game in Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS (23-13) Saturday loss at Memphis. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Thunder 150, Celtics 117
The Thunder's collective eyes must have lit up when Boston announced that Robert Williams would miss Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City. Without Williams' shot-blocking presence, the Thunder saw an opening at the rim, and they sure did take advantage. Oklahoma City set the tone early by attacking the basket over...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Most Memorable Orlando Magic Wins in 2022
Chuma Okeke led seven Orlando players in double figures with 19 points and Franz Wagner scored 18, including a go-ahead shot with 54 seconds left, as the Magic edged the Mavs in a thriller. Maxi Kleber missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds and Reggie Bullock was unable to connect on a follow-up that would have sent the game into overtime.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Bucks 123-113 in Milwaukee
The Wizards came into Tuesday night's meeting with the Bucks seeking their sixth win in a row. While the Wizards' frontcourt was the story of the first meeting between these two teams on Sunday night, it was the Bucks' frontcourt that dominated this matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help lead the Bucks to a 123-113 victory over the Wizards.
NBA
Get to Know Neemias Queta
Though Neemias Queta hasn’t been living in the United States long, his love for hoops has lived with him throughout most of his life. Queta, the 7’0” Portugal native, has been balling since the age of 10, earning his first taste of basketball experience with F.C Barreirense, a Portuguese sports academy. Before eventually arising to become the club’s first NBA player, Queta played for Barreirense for eight seasons and eventually earned a scholarship offer from Utah State.
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NBA
"Still Confident In Our Team" | Utah Opens 2023 Against Sacramento In Rematch From A Week Ago
If the rematch is anything like the first meeting, fans at Vivint Arena are in for a treat on Tuesday night. In one of the season's most entertaining games, Utah fell 126-125 to Sacramento in heartbreaking fashion when Lauri Markkanen's shot at the buzzer came up just short. Markkanen and the Jazz will be out for revenge when Utah hosts the Kings on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars’ winning streak at 4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...
NBA
Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers
Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense. Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3
After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.03.2023
FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Cavs 145, Bulls 134. OT (Bulls: 16-21, 7-12 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 44 pts. Cavs: Mitchell: 71 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Cavs: Love: 17. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Cavs: Mitchell 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Donovan Mitchell scored a career...
NBA
Rob Williams’ Time-Stopping Dunk Leads to Bizarre Night in Denver
Rob Williams lived up to his Timelord nickname Sunday night, using his power to stop time in Denver. With just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of a New Year’s Day matchup between the Celtics and Nuggets, Boston’s veteran center caught an alley-oop lob from Jaylen Brown and slammed it through the iron with authority.
NBA
Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark
It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Check out their highlights from the past month. Doncic, who earns the honor for the third time in his...
Comments / 0