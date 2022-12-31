Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
Holyfield Advises Joshua To Throw More Punches, Use His Size in Fights
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has advised Anthony Joshua to throw more punches and use his size to his advantage. Joshua is looking to bounce back in his career after suffering back to back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO world titles.
Should Wilder vs. Joshua Take Place, Malik Scott Expects A Short Night: "It’s A Three Round Fight"
Malik Scott broke down in tears as Deontay Wilder roared in triumph. Following years of uncertainty surrounding his boxing career, the former heavyweight contender turned trainer successfully guided the hard-hitting star to an awe-inspiring win over Robert Helenius. But while Scott was thrilled with the outcome, he was disappointed in who ultimately didn’t show up.
Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'
An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
Baumgardner: I Plan To End Mekhaled Fight Quick, Make an Example of Her
Alycia Baumgardner is pumped for her upcoming clash with Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed world super featherweight championship, which takes place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4. Their fight is the co-featured attraction to Amanda Serrano facing Erika Cruz in a Puerto...
Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money
Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
Andrade: If Charlo Fight Doesn't Happen Right Away, Plant-Benavidez Winner ‘Next Best’ Option
Demetrius Andrade made it clear as soon as he aligned with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions last month that Jermall Charlo is the opponent he most wants to fight. It is unclear, however, when Charlo will return to the ring and if he will move up from middleweight to the super middleweight division in 2023. Andrade considers himself a 168-pounder and has no intention of moving back down to the middleweight limit of 160, thus the former WBO middleweight champion has an alternative to Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) in mind if that fight doesn’t materialize next year.
Ryan Garcia Hopes Tank KOs Hector Luis Garcia: ‘It’ll Make Our Fight Even More Interesting’
Ryan Garcia will arguably be Gervonta Davis’ biggest fan on Jan. 7 when Tank takes on Hector Luis Garcia at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Should Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) defeat Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs), rival Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will be...
Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’
Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Andrade Still Eyes Charlo: My Preferred Preference, There's No More Network Sh!t
Demetrius Andrade is confident that a new relationship can help restore an old rivalry. The unbeaten 2008 U.S. Olympian and former two-division titlist is locked in for his super middleweight debut, which comes versus Demond Nicholson as part of a January 7 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The matchup is Andrade’s first non-title fight in more than five years, though having a belt around his waist has yet to produce the type of matchups he has long craved.
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Ioka: Franco's Technique, Mental Strength Kept Me From Showing a Clear Difference
Japanese star Kazuto Ioka was disappointed with his performance on Saturday night, when he fought to a twelve round majority draw with Joshua Franco in their super flyweight unification clash at Tokyo' General Gymnasium. Two of the official judges scored the contest 114-114, while one judge favored Franco with a...
Bam Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez Vacant WBO Title Fight Set, April 8 In San Antonio
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez returned home as a newly crowned titlist for his previous fight in San Antonio. The next trip to his hometown will come in pursuit of a second divisional championship. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are finalized for Rodriguez to face Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez atop an...
Hearn on Okolie Contract Dispute: I Felt Disrespected; Feel Like We Did a Great Job
Eddie Hearn has taken exception to Lawrence Okolie’s attempt to align himself with a new promoter. Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist and Hearn, the head of Matchroom, are currently in a legal battle over his contract. Okolie believes he has fulfilled his obligations with Matchroom, while Matchroom believes Okolie owes them one more fight. Okolie said he had a lucrative offer from another promoter and presented it to Hearn, but Hearn refused to match it.
Akhmadaeliev-Tapales: Deal Reached, Purse Bid Canceled For WBA/IBF Title Fight
The teams surrounding Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Marlon Tapales have made the most of the allotted extension to come to terms. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached for the IBF-ordered Akhmadaliev-Tapales mandatory junior featherweight title fight. The agreement comes in time to cancel an already postponed purse bid hearing that was due to take place on Tuesday at IBF headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey.
Floyd Mayweather Still Aims To Have February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still planning to have an exhibition fight next month - somewhere in the UK. Last year, the unbeaten boxer mentioned the possibility of fighting on UK soil in the month of February. Mayweather, 45-years-old, retired back in 2017, with a perfect...
Ioka-Franco Aftermath: Franco Aims For Estrada Unification, While WBO Expected To Order Ioka-Nakatani
Joshua Franco still has the same target in mind for his next fight even with one less belt at stake. A title unification with lineal/WBC junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada is still the priority for San Antonio’s Franco. The goal has not changed even after the reigning WBA titlist was forced to settle for a twelve-round, majority draw versus WBO champ Kazuto Ioka in their New Year’s Eve clash in Tokyo, Japan.
Tank-Garcia: Showtime To Stream Three-Fight Countdown Show
A glittery lineup of rising young stars will highlight a three-bout streaming presentation on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page taking place this Saturday, January 7 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show, hosted by...
