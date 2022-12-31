Demetrius Andrade made it clear as soon as he aligned with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions last month that Jermall Charlo is the opponent he most wants to fight. It is unclear, however, when Charlo will return to the ring and if he will move up from middleweight to the super middleweight division in 2023. Andrade considers himself a 168-pounder and has no intention of moving back down to the middleweight limit of 160, thus the former WBO middleweight champion has an alternative to Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) in mind if that fight doesn’t materialize next year.

