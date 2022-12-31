ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Threat for scattered strong/heavy storms remains for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service continues to outline a threat of flash flooding and severe weather for the local area through much of the day Tuesday. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will begin mid-morning and continue off and on through the afternoon into Tuesday evening. A few storms could become strong/severe with all forms of severe weather possible (tornado, hail, wind). The heaviest storms could produce localized pockets of 1-2″ of rain in about 30 minutes to an hour’s time. This could lead to localized nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

A couple strong/heavy storms possible Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog will be the biggest weather issue Monday. Areas of dense fog will stick around through a large chunk of the morning. The fog will slowly start to lift by late morning. Be sure to use fog-related safety tips if you plan to be out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Boil water advisory issued for part of Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the Iberville Parish Utility Department. The boil advisory is for residents living within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located within Plaquemine. Officials released the below map showing...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Fireworks stands in Baton Rouge area ready for customers ahead of New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Year is fast approaching, which means fireworks stands in the Baton Rouge area are ready for customers throughout the weekend. Kyle Lewis with Pyro City Fireworks in Denham Springs said people are waiting until the last minute to buy fireworks due to the weather. He said inflation hasn’t changed prices. You can find all your firework favorites for about the same price as normal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Upcoming hockey game in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center is sharing reminders for the public ahead of a hockey game on Monday, Jan. 2. The Mississippi Sea Wolves are set to take on the Port Huron Prowlers. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are already sold out for the matchup.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD responds to New Year’s Eve house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant morning house fire on New Year’s Eve. Reports show the blaze broke out on North Waverland Drive, which is off Florida Blvd., around 10 a.m. and was extinguished within minutes. Fire officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New Year’s Eve partiers urged not to drink and drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around this time of year, you’re likely seeing this message everywhere: ‘Drive sober or get pulled over.’. Drunk driving is always a concern on New Year’s Eve. Last year, the holiday saw a grim outcome. “We measured the 100 hours around the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigators looking into cause of fire on Nicholson Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday, Dec. 31. Firefighters responded to the flames just after 7 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge. According to the Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tires dumped at business calls for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires a year, they’re trying clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
WAFB



The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

