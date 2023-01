ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23: More breezy to windy conditions are expected behind a cold front on Tuesday and will create some areas of blowing dust. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable but not nearly what we would expect in January or the middle of Winter. It will be a breezy day Wednesday, and more wind is in the forecast later in the week and into the weekend as another Pacific storm system will drop a cold front into West Texas with only a very slight chance of some rain. Overall...the forecast looks mainly dry and unseasonably mild into next week.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO