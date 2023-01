ALBANY — It was not supposed to be this close. Earlier this season, No. 9-ranked Monroe (10-4) beat Terrell County by 41 points in Dawson but Saturday night it took a game-saving rebound from Jaquan Maddox with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a 62-59 win. The ninth-ranked Lady Tornadoes had no problem with the Lady Greenwave as they posted their eighth straight win by a 67-19 final in the opener of the basketball doubleheader.

MONROE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO