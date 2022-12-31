ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Domestic-Related Incident In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate a fatal domestic-related incident at a home in Clinton Sunday morning. Two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They are identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Both decedents...
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured, including an 8-year-old boy, during a shooting in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway

Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

Woman found guilty for 2020 murder of Bethesda man

A D.C. woman faces decades in prison after a jury found her guilty in the 2020 murder of a 24-year-old Maryland man. On Feb. 13, 2020, police were called to the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen with stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

4 men, 4 teens shot in separate shootings hours apart in DC

WASHINGTON — Eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old boy was killed during a series of shootings in D.C. Monday. The five shootings were reported just hours apart in Southeast and Northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Three of the shootings happened on or near Alabama Avenue in Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Residential Burglary in Bethesda

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately...
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

2 men, teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. that left two men and a teen injured Monday evening. Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to another shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a teen injured. Police have not connected these two shootings. According to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
