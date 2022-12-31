ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud's Stock Soars Despite a CFP Loss, Jim Knowles Goes Back to the Drawing Board And TCU Shatters Michigan's Unblemished Season

The year-end edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report is a sad one for Buckeye supporters. Not that Ohio State’s stock dropped significantly over the weekend. If anything, the Peach Bowl proved the Buckeyes can hang with the best in the country, and were only a bad break or two away from a shot at a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kyle Jones Breaks Down Where Ohio State's Defense Broke Down Versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl

I have good news and I have bad news. The bad news is that Ohio State is not playing for the National Championship next week. The good news? Neither is Michigan!. This week our resident Xs and Os expert Kyle Jones joins the program to break down Ohio State's 1-point loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. We'll focus quite a lot on the Buckeye defense, with good reason, but also discuss the greatness of C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day's strategy on the ill-fated final drive, and what jumped off the All-22 at Jones from one of the best Playoff games in history.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Noah Rogers and Jason Moore to Play in Under Armour All-America Game, KingJoseph Edwards Puts Ohio State in His Top 15 Schools

Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

JK Johnson’s Ohio State career is over after two years. Three days after his redshirt freshman year at Ohio State concluded in the Peach Bowl, Johnson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. After playing in just one game as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brice Sensabaugh Wins Third Consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

Brice Sensabaugh has done it again. On Tuesday, the first-year Buckeye was awarded his third consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week award following his standout performances against Alabama A&M and Northwestern in which he collected a combined 39 points on 16-of-28 shooting with 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in both contests.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former Syracuse Safety Ja’Had Carter Transfers to Ohio State

Ohio State has landed the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal. Former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter, who is ranked by 247Sports as the top safety in the transfer portal this year, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday. A Freshman All-American in 2021, Carter was an All-ACC honorable...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

“(Ohio State) Played Well Enough to Win”

So close, yet so far away, it seems. In order to beat Georgia and upset the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night, Ohio State had to play its best game of the season. It did, at least offensively, but the Buckeyes came up just short in the end, losing a heartbreaker to the top-ranked Bulldogs, 42-41.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Fail to Hold Late Lead, Fall to Georgia in CFP Semifinal

Ohio State rang in the new year by squandering a 38-24 fourth quarter lead, giving up an 18-3 blitz over the game's final 10 minutes and missing a 50-yard field goal as the clock struck midnight in a 42-41 loss to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. As Ryan...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Says “I Left My Heart Out On That Field,” Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tried to Fight” to Return in Fourth Quarter

That's the margin that separated Ohio State from a berth in next week's national championship game. The Buckeyes took a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter against Georgia, but it wasn't enough to hold off a Bulldog comeback that ended in a 42-41 win for the defending national champions in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold Enters the Transfer Portal

A new year will bring new beginnings for Mason Arnold. The Buckeyes' starting long snapper to end the season, Arnold entered the transfer portal following Ohio State's loss in the Peach Bowl, a program spokesperson confirmed to Eleven Warriors on Sunday. Arnold, a native of Tampa, Florida, was an unranked...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Dallan Hayden Gets His First Start and Sonny Styles Plays Role on Defense As Ohio State’s Season Ends in Peach Bowl

The Buckeyes led for the majority of the Peach Bowl, but fell just short in the 42-41 loss to Georgia. Six freshmen saw playing time for the Buckeyes as they battled for four quarters before ultimately losing the Peach Bowl. Dallan Hayden and Sonny Styles were the freshmen who played the biggest roles in the New Year’s Eve battle.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy