ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘A Premier Player in the Country’: Utah OC, Players Speak Highly of ‘Number 11,’ Penn State LB Abdul Carter

By Joe Smeltzer
nittanysportsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl

On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nittanysportsnow.com

NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Here are our staff’s predictions for the 109th Rose Bowl Game between Penn State and Utah. Mike Asti: This game has the makings of being a classic Rose Bowl. It’s a great offense against a great defense. Utah, one of the most underrated programs in all of college football year in and year out, will not be easy for Penn State. While it will be a test for Penn State to hang with the Utes, Utah hasn’t faced a defense like what the Nittany Lions offer, either. It may all come down to if Penn State can force turnovers or not. When Utah did lose this season, it was mostly due to turning the ball over. They won’t in this game and Kyle Whittingham earns another trophy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: For the Penn State Football Future That We Wait

PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State football players, fans and coaches triumphantly sang the school’s alma mater, “For the Glory of Old State,” after it beat Utah 35-21 in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. One of the lines of that song is “For the future that we wait.”...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Deric English

Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Prugar’s 3-and-out: PSU QB Sean Clifford Goes out on Top

The last time Penn State played in the Rose Bowl, it suffered an agonizing loss. This year was much different with Penn State taking down Utah 35-21 Monday. QB Sean Clifford lead the way in his last college game, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Beyond Clifford, Monday’s performance...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Watch: PSU Postgame Player Reaction From Rose Bowl Win

PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State has won the Rose Bowl, beating Utah 35-21 Monday in Pasadena. For center Juice Scruggs and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, their last game as Penn State players was just about perfect. It might be Curtis Jacobs’s last game, too. The linebacker hasn’t declared for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: James Franklin Takes The Rose Bowl Trophy on Parade

There’s nobody happier than those who are in the Penn State program right now. Of those, James Franklin seems to be loving every single minute of being a Rose Bowl Champion. Case in point, Franklin – donning his Franco Harris jersey – took the trophy out on the town for the Nittany Lion faithful to see and celebrate in Los Angeles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy