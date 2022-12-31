‘A Premier Player in the Country’: Utah OC, Players Speak Highly of ‘Number 11,’ Penn State LB Abdul Carter

Read full article on original website
Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl
On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.
nittanysportsnow.com
NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Here are our staff’s predictions for the 109th Rose Bowl Game between Penn State and Utah. Mike Asti: This game has the makings of being a classic Rose Bowl. It’s a great offense against a great defense. Utah, one of the most underrated programs in all of college football year in and year out, will not be easy for Penn State. While it will be a test for Penn State to hang with the Utes, Utah hasn’t faced a defense like what the Nittany Lions offer, either. It may all come down to if Penn State can force turnovers or not. When Utah did lose this season, it was mostly due to turning the ball over. They won’t in this game and Kyle Whittingham earns another trophy.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: For the Penn State Football Future That We Wait
PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State football players, fans and coaches triumphantly sang the school’s alma mater, “For the Glory of Old State,” after it beat Utah 35-21 in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. One of the lines of that song is “For the future that we wait.”...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Deric English
Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-out: PSU QB Sean Clifford Goes out on Top
The last time Penn State played in the Rose Bowl, it suffered an agonizing loss. This year was much different with Penn State taking down Utah 35-21 Monday. QB Sean Clifford lead the way in his last college game, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Beyond Clifford, Monday’s performance...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: PSU Strikes 1st on RB Nick Singleton TD Proceeded by CB Kalen King INT
Penn State scored first in its Rose Bowl game against Utah and is tied at seven in the second quarter. True freshman RB Nick Singleton scored his 11th touchdown of the season on a five-yard run out of the T-formation, capping an 11-play, 82-yard scoring drive that took 4:51. Before...
nittanysportsnow.com
Watch: PSU QB Sean Clifford Hits WR Mitchell Tinsley for 10-Yard TD
PASADENA, C.A.— QB Sean Clifford looks good for Penn State in its Rose Bowl game against Utah, Clifford hitting WR Mitchell Tinsley for a 10-yard TD pass to cap a 6-play, 70-yard scoring drive that put Penn State back in front. Penn State and Utah are tied at 14...
ksl.com
Utah fan family grateful to see their child honored in Rose Bowl 'Moment of Loudness'
PASADENA, Calif. — When Utah fans pack the Rose Bowl on Monday, there will be plenty to see: the iconic stadium, the freshly painted field and the faces of the opposing fans. There are also a special pair of shoes a group of Utah fans will be wearing. Eddie...
2023 Rose Bowl: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Rose Bowl, where No. 8 Utah Utes will take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in Pasadena, California, in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”
nittanysportsnow.com
Watch: PSU Postgame Player Reaction From Rose Bowl Win
PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State has won the Rose Bowl, beating Utah 35-21 Monday in Pasadena. For center Juice Scruggs and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, their last game as Penn State players was just about perfect. It might be Curtis Jacobs’s last game, too. The linebacker hasn’t declared for...
nittanysportsnow.com
Micah Parsons, Others React to Nick Singleton’s 87-Yard Run
PASADENA, C.A.— RB Ki-Jana Carter did it for Penn State in 1995 against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Saquon Barkley did it 22 years later to the date with a 79-yarder against USC in the same venue. Now, Nick Singleton has done it. In the third quarter of Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: James Franklin Takes The Rose Bowl Trophy on Parade
There’s nobody happier than those who are in the Penn State program right now. Of those, James Franklin seems to be loving every single minute of being a Rose Bowl Champion. Case in point, Franklin – donning his Franco Harris jersey – took the trophy out on the town for the Nittany Lion faithful to see and celebrate in Los Angeles.
nittanysportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Jaxon Smolik Evaluation and a Duck for Penn State
Penn State is coming off a very good 2023 class, at least through the Early Signing Period, and are making waves in the transfer portal. Here’s the latest Farrell Files: PSU edition. I’ll begin my breakdown of the 2023 class with the lost important position by far and a...
Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury
Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU RB Nick Singleton Speaks with Reporters About Kaytron Allen, Favorite run of 2022, More in 1st Media Session at Penn State
PASADENA, C.A.– Most true freshmen, even ones that end up being great players, don’t make a big splash in Year 1, but PSU RB Nick Singleton did. In Week 2, Penn State played Ohio at Beaver Stadium. It was the team’s 2022 home opener, the second game of...
nittanysportsnow.com
Jahan Dotson, Micah Parsons, Others React to Penn State Beating Utah in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State is your 2023 Rose Bowl champion. Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU OT Olu Fashanu “Game-Time Decision” for Rose Bowl, HC James Franklin Says
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— PSU OT Olu Fashanu is a “game-time decision” ahead of Monday’s Rose Bowl, coach James Franklin told reporters in a joint press conference that also featured Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Fashanu, who was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 Draft...
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
