Dinner for One: Lemon-Herb Squash and Spinach Bowl

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
 3 days ago

It’s 2023 — a brand new year, when many people resolve to recalibrate after all the festive fun, giddy gluttony, and holiday hedonism.

So we’re serving some delicious colorful vegetables, hearty whole grains, and crunchy seeds, all brightened with fresh lemon juice and herbs. This dish is perfect for those participating in Veganuary (making a 31-day commitment to veganism) or otherwise trying to eat a more plant-based diet.

After all the decadence of the past few weeks, nourish yourself with this bowlful of goodness.

Lemon-Herb Squash and Spinach Bowl

1 cup acorn or butternut squash, cubed

Oil

¼ red onion, sliced

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 cups baby spinach leaves

Prepared lemon-herb vinaigrette

Juice of ¼ lemon

1 generous cup prepared quinoa and/or brown rice

Roasted and salted pepitas, for garnish

Minced fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, basil, and/or rosemary), for garnish

Place the squash into a microwave-safe bowl with 2 tablespoons water. Partially cover and microwave for 3 minutes or until-fork tender.

Meanwhile, heat a bit of oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender and starting to turn golden; add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

Drain the squash and add it to the skillet along with salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring, until it starts to turn slightly golden, then add the spinach and cook just until it wilts. Add a splash of the vinaigrette and the lemon juice and stir.

Place the quinoa and/or brown rice into a serving bowl, then top it with the squash mixture. Sprinkle with the pepitas and the fresh herbs.

Yield: 1 serving

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
