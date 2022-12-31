Chad Kelly suggests he is the solution to Broncos' quarterback problems

The Denver Broncos have struggled to find the answer at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.

From Trevor Siemian to Brock Osweiler to Paxton Lynch to Case Keenum to Joe Flacco to Drew Lock to Brandon Allen to Jeff Driskel to Brett Rypien to Kendall Hinton* to Teddy Bridgewater to Russell Wilson, Denver has burned through unsuccessful QBs.

During the team’s Christmas Day blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, Wilson threw three interceptions, promoting ex-Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe to tweet fans asking if they would rather have Wilson, Rypien or Baker Mayfield lining up under center in Denver.

Former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly chimed in and suggested a different quarterback: himself.

The ex-Denver quarterback made it clear on Twitter that he’s open to a reunion with the Broncos.

Kelly (6-2, 216 pounds) was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Ole Miss. He spent his rookie season on reserve before beginning the 2018 season as a backup, appearing in one game for a kneel-down.

Kelly was arrested on suspension of criminal trespassing in October 2018 and he was promptly cut by the Broncos. After that, he spent time with the Indianapolis Colts on their practice squad from 2019-2020. Kelly now plays for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.