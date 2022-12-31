ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Chad Kelly suggests he is the solution to Broncos' quarterback problems

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTQa4_0jzX66aC00

The Denver Broncos have struggled to find the answer at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.

From Trevor Siemian to Brock Osweiler to Paxton Lynch to Case Keenum to Joe Flacco to Drew Lock to Brandon Allen to Jeff Driskel to Brett Rypien to Kendall Hinton* to Teddy Bridgewater to Russell Wilson, Denver has burned through unsuccessful QBs.

During the team’s Christmas Day blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, Wilson threw three interceptions, promoting ex-Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe to tweet fans asking if they would rather have Wilson, Rypien or Baker Mayfield lining up under center in Denver.

Former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly chimed in and suggested a different quarterback: himself.

The ex-Denver quarterback made it clear on Twitter that he’s open to a reunion with the Broncos.

Kelly (6-2, 216 pounds) was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Ole Miss. He spent his rookie season on reserve before beginning the 2018 season as a backup, appearing in one game for a kneel-down.

Kelly was arrested on suspension of criminal trespassing in October 2018 and he was promptly cut by the Broncos. After that, he spent time with the Indianapolis Colts on their practice squad from 2019-2020. Kelly now plays for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason?

Russell Wilson has had a disastrous first season with the Denver Broncos, and the star quarterback is reportedly determined to do everything in his power to prevent a repeat in 2023. Wilson plans to re-examine every part of his routine during the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 34-year-old will consider making... The post Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Significant Change

The changes continue in Denver. After taking over as Broncos interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg has already fired the special teams coordinator and offensive line coach. And now, per the NFL Network's James Palmer, the team has a new play-caller. "I'm told they're going to move on to their third...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson gets emotional after Broncos’ latest loss

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had an emotional message following his team’s latest loss on Sunday. Wilson became teary-eyed when discussing the support he received from teammates amid widespread criticism this past week. Russell Wilson got emotional postgame. Had tears in his eyes after being asked about the guys on the team that stood up... The post Russell Wilson gets emotional after Broncos’ latest loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
KING-5

Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy