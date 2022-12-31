Read full article on original website
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Venezuela Plans to Monitor Crypto Transactions in Real Time
Sudeban stated it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time. The government is looking into how much money is changing hands in the crypto markets. To prevent a devaluation of the bolivar, the Venezuelan government plans to monitor P2P cryptocurrency transactions. On December 20th, Venezuela’s banking watchdog Sudeban said that, with the support of Sunacrip, the country’s cryptocurrency regulator, it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time.
Crypto Whales Move Around $366 Million Worth of XRP Tokens
The biggest single transaction recorded by the tally, 500M XRP tokens were exchanged. A “whale” sent around 40 million XRP to the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange. In the last several weeks, the price of XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, has been under extreme market pressure. On Tuesday, however, XRP’s value unexpectedly rose by 5% as rumors of a settlement in the Ripple case began to circulate. Furthermore, the information shows that crypto whales have traded a significant volume of XRP tokens in the recent day.
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Cryptocurrency Technology Will Move Toward More “Stable Hands” Says Circle CSO
Dante Disparte says that the current market conditions will be a boon to the crypto industry. As per Circle CSO, cryptography and blockchain will still be crucial components of the current economic toolkit. Dante Disparte, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for the leading digital financial services...
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2023 — Will TON Hit $10 Soon?
Bullish TON price prediction for 2023 is $3.4450 to $5.1025. Toncoin (TON) price might also reach $10 soon. Bearish TON price prediction for 2023 is $1.2025. In Toncoin (TON) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about TON to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Will Ethereum OverTake Bitcoin Transactions?
Ethereum’s total transactions have overtaken Bitcoin by more than quadruple. ETH got more transactions but BTC remains the king. Ethereum’s total transactions have more than quadrupled that of Bitcoin. However, BTC remained the most popular crypto in 2022. And, despite the fact that ETH has received more transactions, Bitcoin has remained in the same position. BTC remains the undisputed monarch.
Australia Surpasses El Salvador in Number of Crypto ATMs
Australia has installed 219 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023. The nation put in place 99 cryptocurrency ATMs in the last three months of 2022. Shortly after being the fourth-largest crypto ATM hub in the world, El Salvador was overtaken by Australia. To the dismay of Bitcoin (BTC) pioneers in El Salvador, Australia has installed 216 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023, pushing the Central American nation further down the list.
Fed minutes and US jobs data might drive the first major market moves of 2023. Here's what you need to know.
The two releases could fuel a much-needed rally – or lead to further declines for US stocks.
Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch
As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
‘Impossible to continue’: Sanity to close remaining stores due to dominance of digital music
The dominance of digital music and streaming platforms has forced the closure of one of Australia’s most enduring retailers, with Sanity announcing it will close its 50 remaining stores by April. The company’s owner, Ray Itaoui, confirmed on Wednesday the music business would operate online only beyond that time....
Top Blockchain Influencers in the World
Influencer Marketing is one of the most efficient strategies to reach our target demographics in this Holocene era. Remember the old-school days when salespersons pitched product marketing at our doorsteps? Well, Influencer Marketing is an amalgamation of conventional marketing and the social media platform, pitched through the influencers of particular niches.
IMF Chief Warns of Sluggish Global Economy in 2023
The conflict in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the European Union. She also predicted that China’s growth will decline much lower this year. In an interview broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), discussed the IMF’s outlook for the economies of the United States, the European Union, China, and the globe.
Chancellor to meet business groups as fears grow over cut to energy support
Business groups are meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday over government plans for help on energy bills amid fears the support will be halved after the current scheme ends.Mr Hunt is understood to be calling a lunchtime meeting to brief the business groups on what shape the support will take, with the Federation of Small Businesses, UK Hospitality, the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce among those expected to attend.It comes as calls mount for urgent clarity after the Government delayed setting out details that were originally due before the new year.The current scheme – which caps wholesale...
Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie to Save Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Following the GBTC discount to NAV increases, Valkyrie announces sponsor for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. The fund’s discount had increased to above 45% by December 30, 2022. Valkyrie Investments, the largest fund in the cryptocurrency industry, stated on December 28 that it had proposed to become the “sponsor and...
Binance Eyes South Korean Market Via Acquisition of Gopax Exchange
The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for Christmas but was postponed. Binance left South Korea in January 2021. On Monday, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, finished its due diligence on the purchase of Gopax and officially returned to the South Korean market. Among South Korea’s crypto exchanges, Gopax is a strong contender. According to a source with knowledge of the situation. The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for around Christmas but was postponed owing to final negotiations.
SushiSwap Discontinues Lending Protocol and Token Launchpad
CTO Matthew Lilley tweeted that Kashi had a lot of design issues. Lilley stated that the “breadwinner” of the organization is the exchange side. SushiSwap, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on Ethereum, has decided to disable both its lending mechanism, Kashi, and its token launchpad, Miso. In contrast to centralized exchanges like Coinbase, SushiSwap was founded in 2020 and enables clients to swap, lend, and borrow cryptocurrencies. Using their own external wallets like MetaMask.
Ryanair December traffic up 3% on pre-pandemic levels
DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) flew 11.5 million passengers in December, up 3% on its previous pre-COVID high for the Christmas travel period, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers said on Wednesday.
Revenue of Bitcoin Miners Plummets to $9.55 Billion in 2022
The problem worsened when the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell. According to statistics, bitcoin miners earned about $15 billion in 2021. Crypto miners were at risk due to the lengthy downturn market that was compounded by a slew of major disasters. Defaulted loans, quarterly losses, and record-breaking increases in Bitcoin hashrate were just a few of the problems miners were experiencing. There was selling pressure as a result of all these reasons cutting into miners’ profits.
