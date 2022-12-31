ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bob Bear AKA BABOSO
3d ago

This trumpie cheerleader needs to disappear, and stop embarrassing our state, you lost, get over it, move on, and stop showing how ignorant you can be, some of us have seen enough of it, now, go away

Pat✌️
3d ago

Hey...why not? Lindell is paying her legal fee. However, her attorneys are being sanctioned for filing frivolous and factless charges. She may need to borrow some new ones from Trumps team.

Johnna Kelling
3d ago

OMG!!! She has nothing better to do, this crazy person has no life now WHATSOEVER!!, next comes the DIVORCE because the Mr. Is soooooo embarrassed

The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
