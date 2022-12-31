ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
KANSAS CITY, MO

