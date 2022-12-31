PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has spent the better part of a decade spinning its wheels near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference.The Panthers may finally be gaining traction by using a formula that made the program successful during its lengthy stay near the top of the Big East during the 2000s.A whole lot of defense. A little bit of shotmaking. And more than a dash of grit.Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande scored 16 points apiece, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pitt rallied by No. 11 Virginia 68-65 on Tuesday night to move to 4-0 in the ACC for the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO