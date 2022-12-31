Read full article on original website
Related
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead of a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
KBUR
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
Grilled Cheese Bar floody, muddy mess; GoFundMe started
Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud […]
KWQC
Main break causes Grilled Cheese Bar to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Davenport has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced...
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
KBUR
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
KWQC
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested for 2020 Rock Island murder
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service took 23- year old Darvion J. Lard into custody in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline, on an. outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant, according to a release from the Rock Island Police Department. This warrant stems...
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Trapped owl rescued from lagoon at Vander Veer Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters saved a wounded owl from the frozen lagoon at Vander Veer Park on Monday, a rescue that couldn’t have happened without the help of Davenport residents. The owl was found dangling from a fishing line on an island in the lagoon, said Jojo Fernandez,...
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
Comments / 0