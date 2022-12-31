Read full article on original website
Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China’s Qin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister. Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China...
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists...
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar’s state news agency QNA said on Monday. The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
South Korea, U.S. eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview. The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as...
Tanzania president lifts six-year ban on political rallies
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure which caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police. Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians...
S.Korea’s Yoon warns of ending military pact if North violates airspace again -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
European Parliament to waive immunity of two MEPs in corruption case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament said on Monday it had begun a procedure to waive the immunity of two of its members after a request from Belgian judiciary investigating a European Union-Qatar corruption scandal. Two sources close to the investigation told Reuters the two MEPs were Belgian Marc...
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin...
Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said he would seek to impeach the head of the Supreme Court, after the two powers recently clashed over a court decision to award more state funds to the city of Buenos Aires. Fernandez said in a statement that...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
Google alleges India antitrust body copied parts of EU order on Android abuse
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Google has told a tribunal in India that the country’s antitrust investigators copied parts of a European ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market dominance of its Android operating system, arguing the decision be quashed, legal papers show. The Competition Commission of...
Pakistan to shut markets and restaurants early to save power amid economic crisis
Pakistan's economic woes show no signs of letting up in 2023.
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
Snooker-China’s Zhao and Zhang suspended amid match-fixing investigation
LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Zhao Xintong and Zhang Jiankang have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of a match-fixing investigation that has already sidelined eight compatriots. The governing World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspension from...
No ‘substantive’ settlement talks between U.S. FTC, Microsoft over Activision -lawyer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – There are no “substantive” settlement discussions under way between the Biden administration and Microsoft Corp to resolve a legal dispute over the Xbox maker’s $69 billion bid for games maker Activision Blizzard Inc, a Federal Trade Commission attorney said on Tuesday. The FTC,...
