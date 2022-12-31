Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
104.1 WIKY
General Motors to add 5,000 jobs in northern Mexico, economy ministry says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – General Motors will add 5,000 jobs to its plant in the northern Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe, Mexico’s economy ministry said on Tuesday, following a meeting with the carmaker. GM also discussed plans to produce only electric vehicles at the plant by 2024, the...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
Centrica questions viability of UK energy rivals amid call for more protections
British Gas owner Centrica has expressed “profound concern” over the financial resilience of some of its competitors in the domestic energy market and has written to Citizens Advice to ask for support in its efforts to protect consumers. Centrica’s group general counsel, Raj Roy, has written to the...
104.1 WIKY
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
104.1 WIKY
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
104.1 WIKY
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
LONDON (Reuters) – Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever – and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
104.1 WIKY
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI (Reuters) – Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 in...
104.1 WIKY
Google alleges India antitrust body copied parts of EU order on Android abuse
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Google has told a tribunal in India that the country’s antitrust investigators copied parts of a European ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market dominance of its Android operating system, arguing the decision be quashed, legal papers show. The Competition Commission of...
104.1 WIKY
Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown. The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index edged down to a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia eyes $11 billion in capital market fundraising this year
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is targeting 170 trillion rupiah ($10.92 billion) in capital market fundraising for this year, including from initial public offerings and debt instruments, its financial regulator said on Monday, well below the amount raised in 2022. About 260 trillion rupiah was raised through the capital market...
104.1 WIKY
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
104.1 WIKY
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar’s state news agency QNA said on Monday. The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
104.1 WIKY
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media. The move is expected to further boost the appeal of Dubai to tourists and...
104.1 WIKY
French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec – final PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the...
104.1 WIKY
IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s IIFL Finance plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($12.10 million) through public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a product note. The issue, which also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of 9 billion rupees, will open for subscription on...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish 2022 trade deficit leaps 138% to $110.2 billion -ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The Turkish trade deficit widened 138.4% from the previous year to $110.19 billion in 2022, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, with exports rising 12.9% to $254.2 billion and imports jumping 34.3% to $364.4 billion. In December, the trade deficit widened 52% from a year earlier...
Comments / 0