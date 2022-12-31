Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
Heartwrenching videos show refugees stranded on beach
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
Pakistan to shut markets and restaurants early to save power amid economic crisis
Pakistan's economic woes show no signs of letting up in 2023.
Cricket-Australia eye WTC final and series sweep against South Africa
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A relaxed and confident Australia head into the third and final test against South Africa in Sydney eyeing a series sweep and a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to cap a dominant home summer. Pat Cummins’s team, who sealed the series with an...
Putting the bones of giant, extinct ‘thunderbirds’ under the microscope reveals how they grew
The largest flightless bird found anywhere in the world today is the ostrich. It stands about 2.5 metres tall and can weigh up to 240kg. But millions of years ago ostriches would have been dwarfed by several other flightless bird species. One was Dromornis stirtoni, nicknamed the thunderbird. It lived...
Sailing-French team K-Challenge Racing named as challenger for America’s Cup
(Reuters) – French team K-Challenge Racing has been announced as a challenger for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, organisers said on Tuesday. “Their challenge was previously accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and they have now chosen to formally announce their entry and confirm they are ready to proceed with their campaign,” organisers said in a statement.
The hidden gem cookbooks from 2022 that you might have missed
When it comes to cookbooks, we were spoiled for choice in 2022 – with a whole range of colourful, mouth-watering and thought-provoking new releases coming out.Celebrity books still reigned supreme, with Paul Hollywood, Tom Kerridge and Mary Berry all putting out new offerings to vast success, but there was also space for new voices. Melissa Thompson’s Motherland was a particular highlight – tracing the history of Jamaican food in a delicious fashion – and special shout-out has to go to the award-winning Nistisima by Georgina Hayden, which focused on fasting food eaten by those of Orthodox faith around the Mediterranean,...
Passengers to be compensated after algae spoils Australia-New Zealand cruise
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Viking Cruises will compensate hundreds of passengers on its Orion cruise ship after cruisers were forced to stay on board and miss multiple stops because officials blocked port access due to marine growth on the ship’s hull. The 930-guest capacity Viking Orion docked in Sydney...
