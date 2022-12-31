ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday

A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

1 dead and 1 seriously injured after early morning Atchison rollover crash

ATCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - One has died and another has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash early Monday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly after 2 a.m. on 4th St. when 22-year-old Brandon Mann lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residential yard. The Mini Cooper rolled before coming to a stop.
ATCHISON, KS
radioresultsnetwork.com

Teenaged Girl From Missouri Dies In NYE Snowmobile Crash

On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash. A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver who...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
921news.com

FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive

KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy