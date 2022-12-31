Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
Police ID Kan. man who officers killed after he drove off in patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting have identified the man who died as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As...
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
Police found reported stolen car on fire, suspect fled the area
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and continue searching for a suspect. Just after 6:30p.m. on Sunday police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 900 block George Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The 1994 Ford Thunderbird had been reported stolen in Platte...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
KAKE TV
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
Atchison woman killed in early morning car crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol shows an Atchison woman, Jacey Paris, died in a car crash early Monday morning.
WIBW
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
KAKE TV
1 dead and 1 seriously injured after early morning Atchison rollover crash
ATCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - One has died and another has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash early Monday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly after 2 a.m. on 4th St. when 22-year-old Brandon Mann lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residential yard. The Mini Cooper rolled before coming to a stop.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Teenaged Girl From Missouri Dies In NYE Snowmobile Crash
On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash. A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver who...
921news.com
FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive
KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
Clay County deputies respond to reported shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center
Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
kcur.org
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but driving while high is not. How do police detect impaired driving?
In November, Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana, joining 20 other states that had already done so. That decision opened the door to easier access to the drug for medical purposes and an opportunity to expunge past marijuana-related crimes. It also raised the risk of someone consuming cannabis products and then choosing to drive.
Mother of Cass County escapee charged in federal court
The mother of a Kansas City fugitive who was caught last week has been charged with helping her son escape from jail.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 1