cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain slowly winds down tonight; more showers and rumbles Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in the midst of a very March-like (or even April-like) day out there, with rain showers and temperatures surging well into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The exception to this is in the Sandusky area, where fog has moved onshore and temperatures have...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain, rumbles around into the afternoon; record warmth
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A surge of very warm air has entered our area. Heavy rain has developed along the leading edge of it. Be prepared for ponding on the roads. We will have showers and storms around this afternoon. It’s a spring-like feel. Temperatures will be in the...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Very warm and unsettled through Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the headline implies, the next few days will be wet, windy, and much warmer than average. Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s, but we will be well into the 60s on Tuesday. That’s record-breaking warmth!. The record high...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 3, 2023
We have a very wet 24-48 hour period here for Ohio. Rain and thunderstorm action is coming up from the southwest and will spread over all areas of the state today, lingering in many areas through tomorrow. The places we see clear out first will be in west central and NW Ohio, and those that take the longest to see precipitation end will be over the east and southern parts of the state. We are still on track to pick up half to 2″ rain totals, and the map shows the distribution below. Colder air is coming in behind this frontal boundary, but will not get here soon enough to cause any concern about snow of significance. Thursday likely is cloudy with a threat of a few wet snowflakes, minor in nature not significant.
Wet and mild: Timing out widespread rain for Tuesday
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
These are the 5 biggest entertainment stories from Northeast Ohio in 2022
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio certainly had its fair share of headlines throughout 2022, including from the entertainment world. But what were the stories that captivated people the most this past year? Here are WKYC.com's top five articles regarding the entertainment industry and how it impacted the region:. 5. New...
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
WFMJ.com
Hollywood Gaming takes some of Ohio's first legal sports bets
2023 is officially here and legal sports betting is officially underway in Ohio. Hollywood Gaming in Austintown accepted some of the state's first legal sports bets just after ringing in the new year. Among these bets was Deborah from Youngstown who had placed a $100 wager on the Cleveland Browns...
Caesars Ohio Promo Code NYPBOUNS1 BET: Get this huge offer for the Ohio sports betting launch
Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also preview one of the biggest matchups of the day. Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars: Get the Caesars Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up! Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun...
WLWT 5
OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve
CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
cleveland19.com
Record high call volume for dozens of NEO fire departments in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohio fire departments have reported record high calls in 2022, leaving many understaffed departments busier than ever. Several departments took to social media to share numbers and thank supporting departments for their help over the past year. Here are some of the departments reporting...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Western Row Road and Kings Island Drive in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with possible injuries, on Western Row Road and Kings Island Drive in Deerfield Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
