We have a very wet 24-48 hour period here for Ohio. Rain and thunderstorm action is coming up from the southwest and will spread over all areas of the state today, lingering in many areas through tomorrow. The places we see clear out first will be in west central and NW Ohio, and those that take the longest to see precipitation end will be over the east and southern parts of the state. We are still on track to pick up half to 2″ rain totals, and the map shows the distribution below. Colder air is coming in behind this frontal boundary, but will not get here soon enough to cause any concern about snow of significance. Thursday likely is cloudy with a threat of a few wet snowflakes, minor in nature not significant.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO