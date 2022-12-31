Read full article on original website
Related
NJ weather this week: Near-record temps and unsettled skies
January? Ha! This is a pretty warm forecast, as temperatures run 15 to 20 degrees above normal for the next few days. However, as temperatures and humidity go up, so does cloud cover and rain chances. "Unsettled weather" is the name of the game. Unfortunately, unsettled weather is a royal...
N.J. weather: Near-record warmth in forecast, but rain likely for much of state
Mild conditions, rainy at times, are expected for the next several days in New Jersey with near record-setting temperatures possible on Wednesday. Tuesday will be another day of unseasonably mild conditions as highs climb well into the 50s in northern and Central Jersey and above the 60-degree mark across a large swath of South Jersey, forecasters say.
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
Great start to 2023 with sunny skies and mild temperatures
New Jersey will be treated to a great start to 2023 weather-wise, with sunny skies and mild temperatures.
New Jersey Toll Hikes Strike Again For Third Year In a Row, This Is What You’ll Pay
When it comes to commuting in New Jersey traffic, it can be a real kick in the pants. We're all troopers and we do what we have to do, but now it's going to cost us even more money just to drive to work. More toll hikes. Yep, this is...
Get your tickets for these 2023 winter concerts in NJ
It somehow went from August to January in a blink of an eye. The holidays are over and it’s back to work to start a new year. But here we are about to go through the winter season. It’s cold, and gloomy, and cold, and it can snow, and it’s cold.
E-ZPass needs competition: Here’s what NJ could do about it (Opinion)
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
Toll increase on several major New Jersey highways now in effect
A 3% toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway went into effect on Jan. 1.
Why do traffic lights in New Jersey have such horrendous timing? (Opinion)
I can't be the only one who gets frustrated by this. Traffic lights that change to red for no apparent reason whatsoever, or don't seem to work the way they should. Now yes, some areas need to have timed lights. This is especially true in cities where there are so many crossroads. It probably wouldn't make sense to have them on timers.
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm
During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
newyorkspaces.com
What to Do on a Weekend Getaway to New Jersey
New Jersey is one of America’s smallest yet most densely populated states. It is also home to some of the most incredible vacation and weekend destinations. These include places like Atlantic City and Jersey City, from where millions of tourists depart to visit Ellis Island each year. With so...
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces millions in funding for Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $9.3 million project for Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park in Great River. The funding will improve parking, enhanced exhibits and a new 1,600 square-foot visitor center to educate visitors about the Cutting family and the impact of ongoing climate change on Long Island. The project...
roi-nj.com
Dramatic rise in rents shows North Jersey still is woefully short on multifamily units
About all those multifamily housing starts in Jersey City and along the Gold Coast … soaring rents show just how much they are needed. According to the end-of-the-year National Rent Report by Zumper, rents in Jersey City increased nearly 50% in 2022, thanks to a shortage of units in New York City.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Romantic and unique places in NJ to take a date
So here's the situation, you meet someone you like and you think it could turn into something. You ask him or her out. They say yes. Now you have to come up with someplace to take them. Thank God you live in New Jersey. The challenge of dating, especially with...
Car smashes into utility poles, shuts down Route 9A in Greenburgh for hours
Police say they expect the road to be closed for hours as repairs are made.
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes
Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Comments / 0