FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
westernmassnews.com
Our Mild Weather Stretch Continues. Tracking some Showers for Tuesday into Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our stretch of mild weather will continue for another few days, though rain chances will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday. Much cooler air arrives late this week. As you head out the door this morning we are starting out with mostly cloudy skies. heading towards noon...
westernmassnews.com
A Mild, Dry, And Breezy Start To 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Year!. Ringing in the New Year at midnight seemed odd this year with rain, fog, and very mild temps as the ball drop temp was near 50!. Waking up on this first day of 2023, we will be dealing with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures...
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Water main repairs scheduled on multiple roads in West Springfield
There will be scheduled emergency water main repairs Tuesday morning in West Springfield.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
westernmassnews.com
Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to the new year as they head home. Western Mass News checked in with drivers on the Mass. Pike and roads seemed to not be too busy. Air travelers also had a better experience this week after many faced a travel nightmare last week.
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, a 5-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered during a fire on Christmas Eve in Chicopee, the Springfield Public School District is now encouraging students and staff to mask up while at school, and outgoing Governor Charlie Baker gave his farewell to the Bay State. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
Northampton Fire Rescue had over 8,000 calls in 2022
2022 was a record-setting year for Northampton Fire Rescue's call volume.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: new CHD, Frankie’s Pizza, and Christmas tree collection
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield. The Center for Human Development’s new community behavioral health center opened Tuesday in Chicopee. This service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers in Massachusetts to receive the state’s...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Monday night was a reminder of the serious risks professional football players face, and also spoke to the humanity of players, fans, and the league. Palmer High School Head Football Coach Matt Marciniec told us that this is a reminder of why protocols are in place for players and coaches, adding that he could see this serving as a teaching lesson in our region.
westernmassnews.com
Residents excited as MegaMillions jackpot reaches $785 million
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Anticipation is building for Tuesday’s MegaMillions drawing after the jackpot has grown to $785 million. “Feeling lucky and hope to give it a chance,” said Derek Ottani from Longmeadow. With $785 million up for grabs in the drawing, Western Mass News is checking in...
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday evening news update
In this update, students, teachers, and staff in the Northampton Public School District are being advised to mask up when they return to school Tuesday, West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old, and the Springfield City Council held its 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Eyewitness News
Chowder Pot of Hartford to close after more than 30 years
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Chowder Pot of Hartford said it will be serving its last guests in the coming months. The restaurant said that after more than 30 years, it will be closing the location. It cited the age, size and constant amount of work needed to maintain a...
Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish Chimney Fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire on Blythewood Drive at 4:23 am Monday morning. On arrival, firefighters found the large log cabin-style home with smoke around the fireplace. The fire appeared to be contained in the chimney. After using chimney fire strategy tactics, firefighters determined that...
Springfield residents complain of poor living conditions at apartment complex
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
Springfield house fire leaves 8 without a home
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 70-72 West Alvord Street Sunday morning for a house fire.
