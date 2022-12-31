Read full article on original website
Derrick Scott
3d ago
This is Fake News. She’s such a beautiful woman that the police were chasing her to get autographs and take pictures with her.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Related
95.3 MNC
Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home
A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
inkfreenews.com
Sanchez Patino Arrested After Fleeing From Officers
WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers at speeds over 150 miles per hour. Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, a Warsaw...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing in Gary
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary, police say. At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet car that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a state police news release issued Sunday. Portage police ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.
95.3 MNC
Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart
A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
WNDU
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County. According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
Man charged with felonies after pursuit in Gary
After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Colfax St. and struck another vehicle that was crossing the intersection.
WNDU
One person hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.
wbiw.com
Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
95.3 MNC
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Goshen
One person died after being struck by a train. Police in Goshen were called to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, where they found the pedestrian dead at the scene. There was no immediate word about the circumstances that led to the pedestrian’s death....
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
regionnewssource.org
Sheriffs Department Investigating Crash On Wicker
Around 3:30 PM, Saturday, at the intersection of 151st Avenue & Wicker Avenue, a southbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. Four children were inside the eastbound vehicle, including a 2-year-old who was unresponsive at the scene. Paramedics indicated that child did...
WNDU
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
Aging Skin? Dermatologist Says Throw Away Your Creams And Do This (It's Genius!)Healthcare & Beauty Experts|. Volvo's Gorgeous New Lineup Might Leave You SpeechlessAuto Savings Center | Search Ads|. After 84 Year Ban—Now This Powerful Pain Reliever Is LegalTry Without PrescriptionHealth Headlines|
Comments / 5