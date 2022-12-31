ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

95.3 MNC

Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home

A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sanchez Patino Arrested After Fleeing From Officers

WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers at speeds over 150 miles per hour. Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, a Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
ELKHART, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary, police say. At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet car that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a state police news release issued Sunday. Portage police ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart

A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One person hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94

LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
LAKE STATION, IN
95.3 MNC

Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Goshen

One person died after being struck by a train. Police in Goshen were called to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, where they found the pedestrian dead at the scene. There was no immediate word about the circumstances that led to the pedestrian’s death....
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Sheriffs Department Investigating Crash On Wicker

Around 3:30 PM, Saturday, at the intersection of 151st Avenue & Wicker Avenue, a southbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. Four children were inside the eastbound vehicle, including a 2-year-old who was unresponsive at the scene. Paramedics indicated that child did...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

