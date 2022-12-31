GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary, police say. At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet car that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a state police news release issued Sunday. Portage police ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.

GARY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO