Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Winter storm with heavy snow, ice expected to reach Northeast later this week
An enormous cross-country storm that has unleashed blizzard conditions in the northern United States and will continue to trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic...
Award-Winning Actress-Singer Bette Midler Shared Fake News On Texas Governor Abbott
Christmas is over, but award-winning actress and singer Bette Midler shared a tweet that gained over 7 million likes. And, the tweet was fake news. The tweet was about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Snowstorm Expected to Stretch 1,200 Miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania by Late Week
A snowstorm is expected to stretch 1,200 miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania later this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who also said that the looming snowfall event is caused by the same storm that disrupted travel in the Western US last weekend. The storm...
Major snowstorm brewing for northeastern US
An enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that...
Nationwide winter storm set to bring everything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes
A large winter storm slammed into the western US over the weekend, blanketing mountain areas with heavy snow, and is now set to traverse the nation, threatening dangerous blizzard conditions, strong tornadoes, and flooding this week.
Arctic Blast Map Shows Texas Cities to Be Hit Hardest Amid Blackout Fears
Some areas in the state could see temperatures as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit right before Christmas.
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
Arctic Blast Warning: These Are the Coldest Cities in the U.S. Right Now
Most of the country will experience bone-chilling cold throughout the Christmas weekend.
Fierce snow and dangerous travel conditions will impact millions as a massive, deadly storm that spawned tornadoes plows east
The deadly storm system that destroyed homes in the South was producing more tornadoes, freezing rain, treacherous travel and power outages Wednesday.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under […]
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or...
More than half the US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts. The snowiest part of a perilous winter storm is yet to come
Nearly 177 million Americans -- or more than half the US population -- will await Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts as a major arctic blast plunges temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country, according to the National Weather Service.
Dave & Buster’s co-founder James ‘Buster’ Corley dead at 72
One of the co-founders of the popular restaurant-arcade chain Dave & Buster’s, James “Buster” Corley, was found dead in his Texas home on Monday, the company announced.
48 Reported Dead Across the US Amid Monstrous Winter Storm
A lasting winter storm that began early last week endured throughout the Christmas holiday. It brought freezing rain, heavy snowfall, dangerous wind gusts, and frigid temperatures to much of the country. States as far south as Florida saw temperatures we typically experience in the northern states. Now, following the monstrous winter storm, officials have recorded dozens of deaths nationwide.
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...
