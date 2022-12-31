ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

Major snowstorm brewing for northeastern US

An enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under […]
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

48 Reported Dead Across the US Amid Monstrous Winter Storm

A lasting winter storm that began early last week endured throughout the Christmas holiday. It brought freezing rain, heavy snowfall, dangerous wind gusts, and frigid temperatures to much of the country. States as far south as Florida saw temperatures we typically experience in the northern states. Now, following the monstrous winter storm, officials have recorded dozens of deaths nationwide.
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho8.com

Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...

