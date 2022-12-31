Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
CNET
Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
TechRadar
iPhone 15 tipped for better battery life thanks to new Apple A17 chip
One of the improvements coming in 2023 with the iPhone 15 could be better battery life, with Apple's chip maker of choice TSMC (the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) promising increased efficiency with its next generation of silicon. As per Bloomberg (opens in new tab), TSMC has announced the move to...
What to expect from Samsung in 2023
Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023. Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Scrapped iPhone 14 Pro’s Next-Gen Chip Due to “Unprecedented” Mistake
It turns out, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro was originally supposed to utilize a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, according to a new report from The Information. For those unfamiliar with the term, ray tracing is an advanced form of graphics rendering that simulates the behavior of light, allowing for immersive 3D graphics.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
iPhone 15 release date speculation: Here's when the new iPhone could arrive
It's never too early to start guessing about Apple's iPhone 15 release date plans. Here's what we think might happen based on Apple's past rollout schedule for iPhones.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
9to5Mac
iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has
Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much memory your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details surface in teardowns and from other sources like Apple’s supply chain. Read along for a look at the complete iPhone RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPhone model.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
TechRadar
VPN APK: here’s how to download the best
Getting hold of an Android Package Kit, or APK, is sometimes the best way to get an app on your Android device, especially when it comes to VPN services. It’s the file format that ensures the VPN software is going to be compatible with your Android device, but going down the path of an APK isn’t normally done via the more commonly used Google Play store.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus might score the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera system
The iPhone 15 might score a rather significant camera upgrade later this year, says Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research. The analyst expects that the super high-res 48MP camera that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022 will trickle down to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are expected in September 2023.
Albany Herald
Otterbox's Latest MagSafe Case for iPhone Is Brilliant
Ever since Apple added MagSafe to the iPhone with the 12, it’s been the way to wirelessly charge faster and gain extra functionality through a number of accessories. The latest one is solving a pretty common problem.
The standard iPhone 15 will apparently feature a 48MP camera
iPhone 14 may not have been a revolution, but iPhone 15 could be bringing some big upgrades...
TechRadar
Why the PS5 means that Gen 4 SSDs aren't going away any time soon
A new generation of SSDs may be upon us, but thanks to the PS5, Gen 4 NVMe SSDs won’t be going anywhere soon. Currently, the only way to expand the PS5’s limited internal storage space and install more games is to plug a Gen 4 NVMe SSD into the console’s M.2 port. This function is going to have an unusual impact on storage drive standard, extending its lifespan past its usual shelf, even while significantly better Gen 5 models are beginning to appear for PC.
