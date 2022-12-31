NFL DFS Week 17 Optimal Lineup

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist.

On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.

Here is my optimal lineup for Saturday's $2.5 million Fantasy Football Millionaire contest, but can be utilized as a foundation in other games and platforms.

All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,000 budget.

These lineups have netted $260, so that leaves me $40 in the hole through 16 weeks.

QB: Justin Fields, Bears ($7,900)



The Lions just gave up 320 rushing yards to the Panthers and have allowed the most rushing yards per game (47.6) to quarterbacks since Week 10. Fields put up 314 total yards (147 rushing) and four total touchdowns (two rushing) against Detroit earlier this season, which was good for a robust 43.4 DraftKings points.

RB: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers ($9,000)



Running backs have averaged 144.3 total yards, 5.3 receptions per game and a TD against the Raiders in their last seven games. Swallow the chalk.

RB: Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers ($5,600)



This week's matchup with the Panthers is essentially a playoff game for Tampa Bay and we all know how Lombardi Lenny gets down with a playoff atmosphere. Fournette is the overall RB11 in PPR formats since Week 13 with at least six receptions and 74 total yards in three of the last four games.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($9,500)



Jefferson's last eight games: 71 receptions (103 targets) for 1,004 yards and six TDs. He's worth every penny.

WR: Brandin Cooks, Texans ($4,800)



The Jaguars have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most TDs (18) to opposing wide receivers and Cooks has a clear path to double-digit targets with Nico Collins and Dameon Pierce both on injured reserve.

WR: Curtis Samuel, Commanders ($4,400)



Samuel was the overall WR22 in PPR formats in Carson Wentz's previous six starts to begin this season. He received at least seven targets in five of those six games.

TE: Jelani Woods, Colts ($2,800)



The Giants have allowed almost five receptions and 53.6 receiving yards per game with four TDs to tight ends in their last seven games. Kylen Granson has been ruled out for the second straight game. Woods led Indianapolis in receiving yards with 43 and had three receptions on five targets last week.

FLEX: Greg Dortch, Cardinals ($3,000)



Dortch has produced at least nine receptions, 10 targets and 98 yards in each of his last two games as Arizona's primary slot receiver with Rondale Moore sidelined. The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to wide receivers in the slot this season.

DST: San Francisco 49ers ($2,900)



The best defense in the NFL finds itself at sub-$3000 against Jarrett Stidham and a vulnerable offensive line.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .