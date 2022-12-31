ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Rutgers basketball has no fear of No. 1 Purdue, Mackey Arena

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Caleb McConnell was there, in 2020, when Rutgers basketball beat Purdue at Mackey Arena.

He was there, in 2021, when the Scarlet Knights stunned top-ranked Purdue at home.

So the ink barely had dried on the box score of Friday’s romp of Coppin State when the postgrad guard readied his message to his younger Scarlet Knights teammates about Monday’s trip to the top-ranked Boilermakers (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).

“I can tell these guys that Purdue can definitely be beat,” McConnell said. “This is the same team we beat last year; even though we won on a buzzer-beater, we beat those guys. I can tell those guys Purdue is beatable, just like any other Big Ten team we play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8dU5_0jzX0u7V00

Solving Mackey

Everyone in Rutgers’ program is well aware that Mackey tops just about every poll and ranking of the best Big Ten home-court advantages.

“I think everyone in the league pretty much says it's the toughest place to play,” head coach Steve Pikiell said Friday.

“For one, Purdue has always been good, so whenever you’re playing a good team, it’s always going to be a good environment,” McConnell said. “You’ve got (Boilermakers coach) Matt Painter, NBA players, All-Americans. People are going to come out to see that. It makes Mackey a crazy place to play. It’s really loud there, same as here. The difference is, it’s a little bit bigger (Mackey’s capacity is 14,200).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fo0pH_0jzX0u7V00

If Mackey’s distinction sticks in Rutgers’ craw a little, given how much pride the program has about the environment at Jersey Mike’s Arena, well, the best way to put a dent in that reputation is to win there.

“This place is definitely getting there,” McConnell said. “I feel like it’s second to none, especially to Mackey. But I’m super excited to play in Mackey, especially since they’re the No. 1 team.”

Facing Edey

Purdue is 13-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten, with double-digit wins over Gonzaga, Duke and West Virginia. The Boilers boast the leader for national player of the year in 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who averages 22 points and 13 rebounds per game. But under Pikiell, Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) traditionally does well limiting standout big men. It’s one of his tactical specialties. For example: The Scarlet Knights basically erased Indiana All-America candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis last month until garbage time of a runaway victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K68ZX_0jzX0u7V00

“You better be efficient in defending bigs in this league,” Pikiell said. “They come in all shapes and sizes and are all talented. They're all different challenges that they pose.”

In the two meetings last year, Edey averaged 14 points and 6.5 boards. Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi was not far behind, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. But Pikiell won’t ask Omoruyi to do it by himself. Against Indiana the coach rotated three defenders on Jackson-Davis and had plenty of help coming from others.

“Edey has been the big factor for them,” McConnell said. “Our big man is as good, but we definitely have to defend Edey as a whole. It’s not going to be one guy; everybody is going to be involved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLCjX_0jzX0u7V00

Been there, done that

The biggest thing Rutgers has going for it is experience. Senior guard Paul Mulcahy also was on the floor for both of the aforementioned wins over Purdue, and most of this team participated in the epic takedown last December.

“I think it's huge,” Pikiell said of the experience. “I mean, these guys share their stories already with (freshmen) Derek Simpson and Wolf (Antwone Woolfolk) and those guys. You have veteran guys and they kind of know what it brings, and they know the opposing team is going to be counting down the shot clock, you know, seven seconds before, we've been there we've done that and these guys share those those stories. But they also know how challenging these places are, so you’ve got to come with your A-game and be prepared."

If you’re wondering what Rutgers’ mindset is going into Mackey, well, listen to the program's longest-tenured player.

“This is every kid’s dream, to play at a No. 1 school; it doesn’t get any better than this,” McConnell said. “Our guys are going to be hyped. They’re very beatable. It’s going to take everybody, not just one person. I’m excited to see what we’re doing to do.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball has no fear of No. 1 Purdue, Mackey Arena

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history

The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll

Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
walkableprinceton.com

Ten Predictions For Princeton In 2023!

It’s the turn of the year, you’ve already read the ‘Review of 2022‘ in ‘Town Topics’, and now you’re probably wondering, “what could be on the cards for 2023?” Seek no further, we have ten bold predictions about what might be scandalizing Princeton in the coming 12 months. Check them out – and don’t forget to look to the bottom for the scorecard on our predictions from last year!!!
PRINCETON, NJ
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
speedonthewater.com

Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022

Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
readthereporter.com

Carmel band marches all the way to New York City

The Carmel High School Marching Band participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year in New York City. Thank you to Bradley Jones for capturing this moment from his wife’s office. Jones is the son of Suzanne Jones of Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy