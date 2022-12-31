Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Chronicle
Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder
NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
WCAX
New South End eatery specializes in audio experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is well-known for its wide selection of restaurants and eclectic music scene, and there’s a new spot in town that’s bridging nourishment and notes. At the South End’s Paradiso, sound is the main course. “We’re actually playing some Hailu Mergia, an Ethiopian...
WCAX
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
WCAX
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They rolled out the red carpet in Killington for a New Year’s eve celebration. The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. There was a bit of star power on hand. Vermont actor Luis Guzman, who stars in the Netflix hit “Wednesday,” was there supporting his son, who’s partnering with the company.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. “Sailing, kiting, skiing, snowboarding, backcountry stuff,” she said. Though, in order to truly enjoy it, especially during the winter months, you need to be outfitted properly. That’s where Patten says she can help.
Warm weather causes maple sap to flow temporarily
Some experts worry how climate change might be changing maple sugaring season. Read the story on VTDigger here: Warm weather causes maple sap to flow temporarily.
WCAX
In The Garden: Indoor herbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
WCAX
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - In the late 1800s, a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s summer tourism industry. To continue that legacy, construction is wrapping up on what’s now known as the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final nearly 6-mile section of the 93-mile trail from Hardwick to Wolcott Village is set to be complete in February. Vermont’s Transportation Agency, which has partnered with a number of private construction firms on the work, says it’s been a major effort converting the trail from a railroad.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
WCAX
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman to compete on Jeopardy! on Tuesday
ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman will have a shot at winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, will compete against Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois and reigning champion Ray Lalonde of Toronto for a chance to win thousands in the popular quiz show. Lalonde has currently won more than $386,000 during his 13 game streak.
WCAX
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill.
Colchester Sun
Essex Town resident to be on tonight’s Jeopardy episode
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town will be represented by Claire Theoret on tonight’s Jeopardy episode. Theoret works as a high school registrar. The episode can be watched on WPTZ NBC Chittenden at 7 p.m.
WCAX
Montpelier wastewater plant to benefit from $20M upgrade
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over $20 million is headed to Montpelier for environmental upgrades to the city’s wastewater management facility. Capital City and state leaders gathered with USDA officials Tuesday to announce the investment. “We have aging infrastructure that is being upgraded, which is always critical,” said Christopher Cox, the chief operator of the Montpelier facility.
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire Police rescue dog on icy bridge in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — Police say they have rescued a dog and located its owner after it was found in Shelburne. Authorities were notified of a stray brindle colored hound dog located near the edge of an icy bridge on North Road at around 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire State Trooper Neil...
Barton Chronicle
Newport downtown organization is reborn
NEWPORT CITY — Volunteers, business owners, and a part-time, paid nonprofit leader are all working diligently to bring people near and far to downtown Newport — and it’s working. The Newport City Renaissance Corporation was founded in 2007 by then-director Patricia Sears to allow the city to...
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
VTDigger
$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
nbcboston.com
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
Comments / 0