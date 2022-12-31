ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Barton Chronicle

Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder

NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

New South End eatery specializes in audio experience

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is well-known for its wide selection of restaurants and eclectic music scene, and there’s a new spot in town that’s bridging nourishment and notes. At the South End’s Paradiso, sound is the main course. “We’re actually playing some Hailu Mergia, an Ethiopian...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They rolled out the red carpet in Killington for a New Year’s eve celebration. The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. There was a bit of star power on hand. Vermont actor Luis Guzman, who stars in the Netflix hit “Wednesday,” was there supporting his son, who’s partnering with the company.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. “Sailing, kiting, skiing, snowboarding, backcountry stuff,” she said. Though, in order to truly enjoy it, especially during the winter months, you need to be outfitted properly. That’s where Patten says she can help.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

In The Garden: Indoor herbs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - In the late 1800s, a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s summer tourism industry. To continue that legacy, construction is wrapping up on what’s now known as the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final nearly 6-mile section of the 93-mile trail from Hardwick to Wolcott Village is set to be complete in February. Vermont’s Transportation Agency, which has partnered with a number of private construction firms on the work, says it’s been a major effort converting the trail from a railroad.
WOLCOTT, VT
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman to compete on Jeopardy! on Tuesday

ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman will have a shot at winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, will compete against Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois and reigning champion Ray Lalonde of Toronto for a chance to win thousands in the popular quiz show. Lalonde has currently won more than $386,000 during his 13 game streak.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River

The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill.
NORWICH, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex Town resident to be on tonight’s Jeopardy episode

ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town will be represented by Claire Theoret on tonight’s Jeopardy episode. Theoret works as a high school registrar. The episode can be watched on WPTZ NBC Chittenden at 7 p.m.
WCAX

Montpelier wastewater plant to benefit from $20M upgrade

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over $20 million is headed to Montpelier for environmental upgrades to the city’s wastewater management facility. Capital City and state leaders gathered with USDA officials Tuesday to announce the investment. “We have aging infrastructure that is being upgraded, which is always critical,” said Christopher Cox, the chief operator of the Montpelier facility.
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire Police rescue dog on icy bridge in Shelburne

SHELBURNE — Police say they have rescued a dog and located its owner after it was found in Shelburne. Authorities were notified of a stray brindle colored hound dog located near the edge of an icy bridge on North Road at around 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire State Trooper Neil...
SHELBURNE, VT
Barton Chronicle

Newport downtown organization is reborn

NEWPORT CITY — Volunteers, business owners, and a part-time, paid nonprofit leader are all working diligently to bring people near and far to downtown Newport — and it’s working. The Newport City Renaissance Corporation was founded in 2007 by then-director Patricia Sears to allow the city to...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
FERRISBURGH, VT
VTDigger

$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
CHARLOTTE, VT

