ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Pope Benedict the 16th, dead at 95

By Laura Simon, Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UORKt_0jzX06Vm00

VATICAN CITY — Pope Benedict XVII has died. Greg Palkot, senior international affairs journalist for Fox News, looks back on the former Pope’s life and legacy.

John Paul II died after more than 25 years as Pope, and the cardinals convened to choose his successor. It only took them two days to hire a 78-year-old German. A scholarly man who didn’t appear to be interested.

John Paul II turned to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger for advice on Catholic doctrine for many years. Earning a reputation as a diehard conservative. The idea behind Pope Benedict’s fight against relativism was that what is true for one person may not be true for another.

Top Story: Fight at Collinsville pub ends with double fatal shooting

Pope Benedict’s 2008 journey to the United States will be remembered not only for his birthday party in the White House, but for a number of other reasons as well. Following a visit at Ground Zero, a mass was held at Yankee Stadium. But also by the candor with which he handled the sex abuse crisis.

Nonetheless, sexual abuse would follow him throughout his career. As the European crisis erupted, opponents accused Benedict of having a spotty record on abuse. There were other issues as well. Benedict upset Muslims by implying that Islam is a violent religion in his address.

And he sparked international outrage by lifting the excommunication of four dissident bishops. Richard Williamson, one of them, turned out to be a Holocaust denier.

Benedict had never been a politician. The pope was an intellectual and a priest first and foremost. He became interested in both as a child in southern Germany. Pope Benedict never imagined himself to be anything more than a priest and a university professor, but that all changed when he was elected Pope.

Trending: ‘GOAT’ tops school’s list of banished words for 2023

Benedict went to many places, such as Germany, Australia, and Portugal, where he was praised. In 2010, Pope Benedict made the first state visit by a pontiff to the United Kingdom, with all the hoopla that entails, including a meeting with the Queen.

The Pope delivered an address to dignitaries and lawmakers in Westminster Hall—a large gathering in a key site. The exact location was over 500 years ago. Thomas More, a Catholic saint, was executed.

Despite the fact that he was approaching 85 at the time and had only recently begun to use a cane in public. On March 20, 2012, Pope Benedict also visited Mexico, one of the world’s largest Catholic countries, and Cuba. The church’s activities in the island nation have been severely restricted, and the pope has begged that Catholics be permitted to run their schools there at the very least.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

In one of the most crucial judgments of his pontificate, Benedict the 15th put John Paul the Second on the fast track to sainthood. Deciding that his predecessor should be “blessed,” the final step before he is formally declared a saint.

Benedict stepped down as the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church in 2013 due to his age and failing health. Pope Benedict XVI was the first head of the Roman Catholic Church to retire in nearly 600 years, shocking Catholic faithful around the world.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state

The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
AFP

Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict

Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
People

Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos

Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
The Associated Press

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to...
The Independent

Giorgia Meloni pays respects to Pope Benedict in St Peter’s Basilica

Giorgia Meloni was seen paying her respects to Pope Benedict XVI as the late pontiff was lying in state inside St Peter’s Basilica.The Italian prime minister was one of thousands who flocked to the Vatican to view the body of the late Pope ahead of his funeral.Benedict will lie in the famous basilica, open to the public, until his requiem mass on Thursday, 5 December.Pope Benedict was sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005 until his resignation on 28 February in 2013.He died aged 95.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaMore than 45,000 migrants crossed the English Channel to UK in 2022
Reuters

Factbox-Former Pope Benedict, his papacy and resignation

VATICAN CITY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are some facts about former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday:. - Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, was elected on April 19, 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years. Cardinals chose him from among their number seeking continuity and what one called "a safe pair of hands". For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he was the powerful head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).
FOX 2

Memorial for Demetrious Johnson in St. Louis Monday

ST. LOUIS — A memorial will be held for Demetrious Johnson Monday. A procession starts at noon. It will leave from The Demetrious Johnson Foundation on Union Boulevard. A community memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. Johnson was from St. Louis and played for the Detroit Lions for five seasons. He […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy