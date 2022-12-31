Read full article on original website
New chapter for Pope Francis after death of Benedict XVI
With the death of Benedict XVI, Pope Francis enters a new phase of his papacy free from the constraints of co-existing with a predecessor, but conservative criticism of his reforms may not end. - Francis's comments that he could follow in the steps of his predecessor by stepping down from the papacy should his health fail him have opened the door to a repeat of the "two popes" phenomenon begun by Benedict in 2013.
Murder in the Cathedral...
Last Thursday, Dec. 29, was the feast day of St. Thomas Becket. He was martyred at Canterbury Cathedral on this day in 1170, 852 years ago. He had become something of a folk hero even before he was assassinated, After his death, he quickly became one of England’s most beloved saints. Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” is a collection of stories that pilgrims told one another as they walked to Canterbury to pay their respects at Becket’s shrine. ...
