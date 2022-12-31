Read full article on original website
Rian Johnson has put “serious thought” into Knives Out Muppets movie
Of the ways Knives Out 3 could improve on its predecessors, one solution is to make it a Muppets movie. Imagine it: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc surrounded by Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and the rest. It writes itself! Knives Out creator Rian Johnson has put this into consideration, though he’s not sure about the logistics.
Hollywood’s Ryans lead top Netflix movies of 2022
Hollywood’s Ryans dominated Netflix movies in 2022. The streaming giant has released their Top Ten movies of the year, and The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, and The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds were the top two. Gosling and Reynolds are both Canadian, and were born four years apart – so they’ve had something of a friendly rivalry in their Hollywood careers.
Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date speculation, cast, and more
What is the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date? Five Nights at Freddy’s has developed a bizarre online identity, with the game taking over the communities of YouTube Let’s Plays and theory videos to such a fervent degree that seeing the spooky series everywhere forced players to hate it, subsequently branding it as childish cringe. But let’s be clear about something – at one point, we were all obsessed with Five Nights at Freddy’s.
How a warlock got Marlon Brando to make one of his worst movies
Cinema’s often described as having a certain magic to it, a power that can transport people from their mundane lives to alien worlds, fantasy realms, or the frontlines of a galactic civil war. It turns out, however, that sometimes the metaphorical magic of the moving image is real. Or...
The Conjuring movies could end soon, hints James Wan
We’re all eagerly awaiting The Conjuring 4, the latest in the storied horror movie franchise inspired by the Warrens. As the ghost movies move ever onward, creator James Wan has suggested the end might be in sight for The Conjuring movies as we know them. “Yeah, we are working...
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
How to watch Till – is the new Whoopi Goldberg movie on streaming?
If you’re wondering how to watch Till, we’ve got you covered. The new drama movie tells the real-life story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who fought for justice after her son was murdered in 1955. The movie based on a true story stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn...
M. Night Shyamalan reveals the secret to making his plot twists work
M. Night Shyamalan has twisted and turned his way through his movie career, with varying degrees of success, since he broke through with the sensational box office hit The Sixth Sense. Shyamalan was still only 29 years old when the psychological horror starring Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, and Bruce Willis was released.
How to watch A Man Called Otto – can I stream the new Tom Hanks movie?
How to watch A Man Called Otto? The new Tom Hanks movie, A Man Called Otto, is heading for the big screen, and we can’t wait to see what the acclaimed star’s next outing will look like. Based on the best-selling novel A Man Called Ove and directed...
James Corden almost did The Whale instead of Brendan Fraser
The Whale, which is already an awards darling and is hoping for further success at the Oscars – at least for lead actor Brendan Fraser – could have almost looked very different. The least likely name you can possibly think of – James Corden, of all people – was at one point set to star in The Whale, with Tom Ford to direct.
The Last of Us characters: everyone you should know in the HBO series
Who are The Last of Us characters? The horror series based on The Last of Us is right around the corner, and frankly, we’re stunned it didn’t make it here sooner. When it released in 2013, the original horror game was immediately lauded as one of the very best narratives that the interactive medium of videogames has ever produced. It’s clear to see why, too: the traipse across post-apocalyptic America proved just how powerful games can be, and with such dense characters across Ellie and Joel’s journey, the story is very likely to adapt into a drama series from HBO very nicely. Plus, with the likes of Gran Turismo, Horizon and God of War getting video game movie and TV series too, there’s every chance that The Last of Us will be leading the charge on a new era of game adaptations.
Saint Laurent Taps Silver-Haired Directors, Naeem Khan to Be Honored
SILVER STREAK: Anthony Vaccarello stacked Saint Laurent’s latest men’s campaign with legendary filmmakers — all of them over the official retirement age. Silver hair — worn spiky by Jim Jarmusch and Pedro Almodóvar, slicked back by David Cronenberg and tousled by Abel Ferrera — and major attitude are the main takeaways from the black-and-white images by photographer David Sims.
Where Crunchyroll’s Junji Ito anime went wrong
Recognised as a master of horror iconography, mangaka Junji Ito has been stunning readers around the world with a myriad of obscure and unusual stories for more than three decades. So, with over 100 tales of terror published since 1987 offering a metaphorical buffet of iconic source material, a Junji Ito anime series should be a home run, right?
Keanu Reeves wasn’t happy about getting the Bill and Ted movies
In 1989, the world was introduced to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter playing the hilarious duo of Ted and Bill, respectively, with the time travel movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Since the first film hit the big screen, we have seen sequels, spin-offs, and even TV series spawn from the beloved comedy movie.
Hugh Jackman reveals Deadpool 3’s place in the MCU timeline
When it was announced Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as the X-Men character Wolverine for the Deadpool 3 release date, the world rejoiced. And then we all wondered how that even works, given his character died in the last X-Men movie – but now we have an answer.
X-Men star Kelly Hu will return to the MCU on one condition
X-Men characters are starting to seep into the MCU Marvel movies. We’ve had Patrick Stewart return as Professor X, and Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Kelly Hu, who portrayed Lady Deathstrike in the X-Men movies, has told us she’d jump back into the franchise, but she has a stipulation.
Wes Bentley’s Yellowstone character makes him sad in real life
When it comes to drama and tension, the neo-Western TV series Yellowstone has plenty to go around. So much so, in fact, that the show’s harsh storylines and oodles of character conflict – at times – can even affect its cast members, as Wes Bentley recently revealed in an interview with The New York Times.
