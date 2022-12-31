Read full article on original website
Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, adding the main reason for the attack was unauthorized use of mobile phones by the troops. “It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use – contrary to the prohibition – by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons,” the ministry said in a statement. “This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’ location for a missile strike.” The...
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
There are a few things that routinely keep me up at night: the futility of life, the inevitability of death, and the mystery of why the US’s chocolate is so disgusting. Readers who have had the misfortune to encounter a Hershey bar will know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s wretched stuff isn’t it? If you are in possession of a sound mind and a few functioning taste buds then I don’t see how you can possibly enjoy US chocolate. It tastes like sawdust that’s been drowned in sugar and soaked with baby vomit.
